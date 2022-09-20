School bus collides with a truck and flips off a motorway near Melbourne

<!–

A school bus carrying more than 27 students has collided with a truck along Victoria’s Western Highway.

The bus collided with the truck at 3.15 at Bacchus Marsh, near the junction of Condons Lane, about an hour away from Melbourne.

A teenage girl has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The male lorry driver is also seriously injured and has been taken to hospital.

The other students, four adults on board, and the bus driver, will be taken to hospital for observation.

All Melbourne-bound lanes of the Western Highway are expected to remain closed for several hours.

More on the way