School board could implement dress code to force trans teacher to ditch prosthetic breasts

The trans high school teacher in Canada who flaunts oversized breast implants will have to tone down her revealing wardrobe if school board members have their way.

Kayla Lemieux, a technical teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School in an upscale residential neighborhood about 40km west of Toronto, has gained global attention after photos and video surfaced on social media showing her eye-catching fake breasts.

Under pressure from smoking parents, the Halton District School Board (HDSB) issued a statement to explain that its hands are tied because of the province’s human rights code.

And the students seem to be behind the move. Several took part in a small protest outside the school on Friday, with one declaring: ‘This is a school, not a circus. We just want to learn.’

At a school board meeting Wednesday, a motion was made to consider changing the dress code — which could mean Lemieux may have to ditch the fabric-stretching prosthetic breasts that sell online for as much as $1,000.

Transgender teacher Kayla Lemieux went viral when she was pictured wearing huge prosthetic breasts in the middle of shop class

DailyMail.com can reveal that school board members voted to consider implementing a dress code on Wednesday

At a meeting of the HDSB on Wednesday, trustee Tracey Ehl Harrison made a motion that “the director be requested to return to the board no later than November 2022 a report addressing the various considerations regarding the dress code”

“The HDSB recognizes the rights of students, staff, parents/guardians and community members to fair treatment without discrimination based on gender identity and gender expression,” the board said in a statement. ‘Gender identity and gender expression are protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code.’

Minutes before the final bell on Friday, a small group of protesters appeared at the end of the school’s driveway and shouted at school officials to ‘protect our children’.

Across the street, several people held signs that read “inclusivity is no excuse for depravity.” One person held up a sign that read: ‘The teacher’s personal propaganda has no place in the classroom.’

Most of the students who spilled out of the school’s numerous exits were leaving to start their weekends, but a group of mostly seniors joined the protest.

Police officers, facing a crowd that grew to nearly 100, escorted vehicles out of the school parking lot.

‘Thank you for speaking up for us,’ shouted a male student before being handed a megaphone. ‘This is a school not a circus! We just want to learn!’

Another student told the protesters that he does not go to school to be ‘distracted’.

‘It’s so crazy that no one is doing anything.’

Students who joined the fray said they are bound by a dress code that prohibits visible nipples or genitalia, so they wonder why the same rules don’t apply to Lemieux.

One of the protest organizers blasted the human rights code to protect ‘a man who dresses up as a woman who has a Z size fetish’ fake breasts.’

‘What are we doing to our children to allow this?’ he asked the crowd.

Protesters from a faith-based group called Action 4 Canada called on the principal and school board to resign for failing to protect students.

It appeared that Lemieux was led out of the school to the driveway of an adjacent YMCA childcare facility, where she was driven away from the scene.

Protesters have vowed to keep fighting and are planning more demonstrations.

Lemieux was photographed and recorded by students wearing the large prosthetics in class. The pictures have gone viral, with many criticizing the teacher’s attire

The prostheses were so large that they stretched her clothes and clearly protruded (right)

The proposal was unanimously approved.

Without naming Lemieux, Harrison talked about messages she has received about the teacher’s appearance.

“Some of them have been pretty nasty from groups far beyond Canada’s borders, described as hate groups,” she said. ‘So it’s been an interesting time to say the least.’

If a dress code is enforced, Lemieux may have to ditch her breasts.

HDSB director of education Curtis Ennis reiterated at the meeting that the board is committed to protecting Lemieux.

“As you know, a school in the Halton District School Board has received significant attention online in the news over the past few days,” he read from a prepared statement.

‘Guided by our commitment in the Multi-Year Strategic Plan and our commitment to the Human Rights Equity Action Accountability Plan, The Way Forward, the Halton District School Board has aimed to address this awareness in a way that stays true to our values, respects the rights of our students and staff privacy and dignity and with the safety and well-being of students and staff as our highest priority.’

‘As staff, we are governed by numerous laws and also fundamentally by the privacy and confidentiality of each of our 10,000 employees. While I understand the desire for information from the public, we will not and cannot publicly discuss any topic that directly or indirectly identifies our staff. I trust that the public will understand the parameters that govern us.’

Lemieux is being protected at the school by both a private security company and officers from the Halton Regional Police Service.

On Friday, a police SUV drove around the school’s parking lot, while another sat at the entrance to the property.

Students said the heavy police presence is more interesting than Lemieux’s heavy prosthetics.

“It’s kind of crazy that we’re almost locked down just because of haters,” complained Mark, an 11th-grader, who said school officials “haven’t really talked about what’s going on, other than to tell us to report suspicious persons on grounds.’

One of his classmates, who did not give his name, said Lemieux taught for nearly two weeks without difficulty. ‘People talked about it, but it wasn’t really a big deal.’

Lemieux, like the school board that employs her, is keeping mum about the controversy. She did not respond to a request for an interview.

A lone protester waving a Canadian flag (above) showed up to the school on Monday

Police were stationed at Oakville Trafalgar High School on Thursday

Although the school’s online faculty directory — which it removed from public view last week — listed the teacher as ‘Kayla Lemieux,’ she remains identified as Kerry Luc Lemieux in records from Ontario College of Teachers, which certifies all teachers in the province.

Lemieux earned a teaching diploma from Mohawk College of Applied Arts and Technology in 2002 and a diploma in education from Queen’s University in 2006. As all teachers are required to do, she successfully completed a sexual abuse prevention program.

Before working at Oakville Trafalgar High School, Lemieux was a technical teacher at Ancaster High School, about 51 miles west. According to public records, she earned a whopping $100,206.46 CAD (US $73,627) in 2020.

Parents and students at the high school seemed divided on the issue.

Owen LaPlante, a 12th grader at the school, said Toronto Sun that while some people support Lemieux, others are not comfortable with the situation.

“I’m okay with that,” he said. ‘I know some of my friends are a bit uncomfortable with it, but I think she should be able to express herself however she wants.’

Yuxuan Xie, a Grade 10 student, told The Sun that most of the children at school seem to have brushed off the incident.

“I don’t really hear anybody talking about it,” he said. “I think we might not care.”

A woman who identified herself as Lei, the mother of a senior at the school, told the Sun that while she was okay with Lemieux coming out as a trans woman, she said wearing such large prosthetics was too much.

“I think he’s going a little too far,” Lei said. “I think it’s ok to identify yourself, but I think just wearing it in the classroom… I’m still worried about that.”