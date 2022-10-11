Scholes appears to admit he was wrong in calling Antony a ‘one-trick pony’

Paul Scholes has seemingly admitted he was wrong about Antony’s new Manchester United signing.

The United legend was critical of the Brazilian winger and Jadon Sancho for their performances in the Europa League 3-2 win over Omonia Nicosia.

Getty Antony has made an impressive start at Man United

Scholes called Antony a “one trick pony” after last week’s meager win.

But the 22-year-old went on to score in the win over Everton a few days later.

He is in top form in the Premier League and has scored in his first three games in a shirt for the Red Devils.

And an Instagram user was quick to flag the 47-year-old’s comments with a photo of the former Ajax star.

Scholes reposted it with the comment, “Oops.”

The Man United legend relied on comments from Erik ten Hag, who said his wingers were ‘static’ in the game.

/Scholes made the post on his Instagram stories

BT Sport Scholes never holds back in his criticism of Manchester United stars

After that game, pundit Scholes told BT Sport: “He was right about the wingers being static. Sancho never really falls behind. He needs a fast left back when he plays on the left, he needs a striker to connect with. them not really at the moment.

“Antony on the other hand too, he is not lagging behind. He seems to be a bit of a one trick pony.

“He always cuts in and either goes back to fullback or has a chance. You think he needs to develop a little bit. It’s still early for him, we know that.”