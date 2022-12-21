Schoharie limo crash case moves forward before trial

window.loadAnvato({“mcp”:”LIN”,”width”:”100%”,”height”:”100%”,”video”:”8250596″,”autoplay”:false,”expect_preroll”:true ,,pInstance”:”p13″,”plugins”:{“comscore”:{“clientId”:”6036439″,”c3″:”news10.com”,”version”:”5.2.0″,”useDerivedMetadata” :true,”mapping”:{“c3″:”news10.com”,”ns_st_st”:”wten”,”ns_st_pu”:”Nexstar”,”ns_st_ge”:”Top Stories,Video”,”cs_ucfr”:” “}},”dfp”:{“adTagUrl”:”https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=1×1000&iu=/5678/mg.wten/news/landing&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output =vmap&unviewed_position_start=1&ad_rule=1&description_url=https://www.news10.com/news/feed/&cust_params=vid%3D8250596%26pers_cid%3Dunknown%26vidcat%3D/news%26bob_ck%3D[bob_ck_val]%26d_code%3D1%26pagetype%3Dsubindex%26hlmeta%3Dnews%26aa%3Df”},”nielsen”:{“apid”:”PFB0D6AF8-2B6E-49E1-A534-25F1582093D7″,”sfcode”:”dcr”,”type “:”dcr”,”apn”:”Anvato”,”environment”:”production”,”useDerivedMetadata”:true,”mapping”:{“adloadtype”:2,”adModel”:2}},”segmentCustom” :{“script”:”https://segment.psg.nexstardigital.net/anvato.js”,”writeKey”:”wrJjgkVaPDZbtLwgeXnbkbgyptwqXli9″,”pluginsLoadingTimeout”:12}},”expectPrerollTimeout”:8,”accessKey”: “M2v78QkkxRrJdUParbi6H2bj8oQ6BogR”,”token”:”eyJ0eXAiOiJKV1QiLCJhbGciOiJIUzI1NiJ9.eyJ2aWQiOiI4MjUwNTk2IiwiaXNzIjoiTTJ2NzhRa2t4UnJKZFVQYXJiaTZIMmJqOG9RNkJvZ1IiLCJleHAiOjE2NzE2OTYzNTF9.Z7SJFjl13dUnRbTb-XdOCQr65OwIuu5TgtMHxrmcvFI”,”nxs”:{“mp4Url”:”https://h104216-kcdn.mp.lura.live/1/938760/292/22/ 12/21/8250596/8250596_4040F1DAC45E84A9F8D17F59DFEBB7A0_221221_8250596_Schoharie_limo_crash_moving_forward_3000.mp4″,”enableFloatingPlayer”:true},”disableMutedAutoplay”:false,”recommendations”:false,”expectPreroll”:true,”titleVisible”:true,”pauseOnClick”:tru e,” trackTimePeriod”:60,”isPermutiveEnabled”:true});

SCHOHARIE, NY (NEWS10) — On Dec. 21, a trial was held for the defendant in the Schoharie limo crash, Nauman Hussain. The crash happened four years ago, in October 2018, which killed 20 people on Route 30 in Schoharie.

In a trial for Hussain on Dec. 21, District Attorney Susan Mallery explained that she’s about a third done going through thousands of documents, but she’s making good progress. Judge Peter Lynch said the trial will not be delayed if the parties are not ready by the time it starts.

Judge Lynch also reversed whether or not to extend GPS monitoring for another 60 days for Hussain. Hussain’s attorney, Lee Kindlon, argued that GPS monitoring should not be expanded because Hussain complies with it and he will face court without it. The judge ruled that Hussain could go to probation that same day and have his GPS monitor removed.

A control hearing is scheduled for March 1, two months before the trial begins. During the trial, Hussain’s team signed an admonition from Parker, meaning that if Hussain doesn’t appear in court when he is due, everything will go ahead without him being present.