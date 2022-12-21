Schodack trio accused of catalytic converter theft

By Jacky
CANAAN, NY (NEWS10) — Three Schodack residents were arrested Tuesday for alleged catalytic converter theft. Robert Perez, 41, Lucindia Rideout, 51, and Crawford Boice, 29, are each facing charges.

At around 4:55 p.m. on December 20, troopers pulled over a 2000 Ford Crown Victoria that matched the description of a car in the area involved in the theft of catalytic converters. Police investigated and determined that the people in the car allegedly possessed two stolen catalytic converters, as well as tools to cut them from vehicles. The police also say they have found 3.3 grams of fentanyl. Police say Perez also had an outstanding warrant for petty theft.

Perez was charged in Claverack District Court. He was taken to the Columbia County Jail without bail.

Perez Cost:

  • Fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property
  • Possession of burglary tools

Both Rideout and Boice were given gig tickets.

Boice Cost:

  • Fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property
  • Possession of burglary tools
  • Seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance

Rideout Cost:

  • Fourth degree criminal possession of stolen property
  • Possession of burglary tools

Both are scheduled to return to the Town of Canaan Court at 6pm on January 12, 2023

