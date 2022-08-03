Schmitt Defeats Greitens to Win Missouri’s G.O.P. Senate Primary

If Mr Greitens won, Democrats were planning to attack him on a record of allegations by his former wife that he physically abused her and one of their young sons, as well as allegations of sexual abuse from a hairdresser who said he had lured her to his house, tied her up, ripped her clothes off, photographed her partially naked, threatened to release the photos if she talked, and forced her into oral sex.

“I hope and pray that it is God’s will that Eric Greitens does not get the nomination, but if Eric Greitens wins the nomination, we will lose a Senate seat to the Democrats,” said St. Louis president Rene Artman. County Republican Central Committee, said days before the election. She had pleaded with Missouri Republican officials to stand up more vigorously against Mr. Greitens.

A Missouri super PAC funded by wealthy donors in and out of the state attacked Mr Greitens in advertising that used his ex-wife’s accusations like images of a trip he made as governor to Chinain which he appeared to speak positively about the country.

Greitens said the charges against him were false and orchestrated by Washington Republicans such as Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell and Karl Rove, George W. Bush’s White House political leader. Greitens mounted a campaign steeped in violent imagery, advertising military-style attacks against “RINOs” — Republicans in name only — and shooting himself, a former Navy SEAL, firing high-powered weapons.