SCHLOTT: Everyone is getting in on sick ‘Instagram face’ craze

‘Magic mirror on the wall, who is the fairest of them all?’

It is a story as old as time: women and girls struggling with their own image and comparing themselves to their peers.

Social comparison is, after all, a fundamentally human instinct. But in a disturbing departure from the past, today’s social media technology has supercharged our natural obsession with beauty, and the results are terrifying.

As the oldest member of Gen Z, my generation was the first to grow up fully connected to social media, and as the platforms transformed, my peers did the same.

I created my Instagram account when I was just 11 years old and watched social media evolve from a digital forum for innocently sharing photos of beautiful sunsets and fancy meals to a full-fledged social wrestling arena.

Apparently, everyone felt the need to keep up with the digital Joneses by posting provocative and revealing photos of themselves in the act of the most expensive and glamorous activities possible.

Gen Z developed a dual sense of self: the real and the digital. And as we absorbed these unrealistic versions of each other, we became increasingly unhappy with the real person looking back at us from our mirrors.

‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein 82, at an event (left) in 2020 without editing or filters. To the right is a heavily leaked snapshot posted on her Instagram.

Who, in fact, is the most beautiful of all? Real me or Instagram me?

Social media hadn’t morphed into the beast it is today when I first joined, but I do worry about girls only a few years younger than me whose posts have been saturated with doctored images for as long as they can remember.

I was lucky enough to have a few more years of wisdom and life experience under my belt when influencers flourished and photoshop rampant took over social media platforms.

But, still, I can remember times in my teens when I felt less than, holding my developing frame to standards of beauty that were not only unrealistic, but often literally unreal, thanks to digital retouching.

The situation has only gotten worse since then and the ultimate culprit for today’s young women feeling increasingly bad about themselves is filters.

Do you have a big pimple? No problem, delete it from your post.

Do you think your face looks too big? Don’t worry, cut it out digitally.

Do you want whiter teeth, stronger cheekbones? Easy, filters have you covered.

Literally.

These instant photo editing lenses can be applied to images and videos in real time on most major social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok and Snapchat, virtually changing users’ faces.

To illustrate how dramatically they can alter a user’s appearance, I’ve applied three of the most popular Instagram filters to my own face and compared them to my unedited version.

Writer Rikki Schlott tests out Instagram’s face filters. Social media technology has fueled our natural obsession with beauty, and the results are terrifying.

It’s me, but it’s not. It is a distorted version.

The images are crowdsourced amalgamations of features thought to be ideal: cat eyes, a smaller nose, a narrower chin, contoured cheeks, full lips, and a poreless complexion.

The end product is something called an ‘Instagram face’. A mix of Frankenstein, and like the monster, this force has taken on a life of its own.

Of course, altering photos is nothing new. In the past, airbrushed models graced advertisements and magazine covers.

What’s different is the ability to alter one’s appearance, which didn’t really catch on until the mid-2010s with a photo-editing app called Facetune.

It all started harmlessly enough, when Snapchat introduced the technology in 2015 and users could transform their faces into a cute dog or make it look like a rainbow was coming out of their mouths.

Since then, it has taken a downward turn.

Virtually every Kardashian, for example, has been involved in a photoshop scandal.

Like Kim, who was recently exposed for bizarrely editing her trapezius muscle out of photos to make her neck appear longer. Or Khloe, who has often been criticized for leaking the face of her four-year-old daughter.

And the phenomenon is intergenerational, as exemplified by 82-year-old Jocelyn Wildenstein, often known as ‘Catwoman’, who recently made headlines for a much-leaked photo from New York Fashion Week.

Instagram accounts like @celebface and @beauty.false expose celebrities and influencers who alter their photos. They each have more than a million followers.

The use of social media filters is now prevalent among girls, according to the Dove Self-Esteem Project, which surveyed 1,551 girls aged 10 to 17 and 2,528 mothers between February and April 2022.

The survey found that more than half of girls used filters on a daily basis and four in five admitted to digitally altering their appearance before the age of 13.

This should be cause for concern.

More and more people, especially girls, are struggling to deal with their actual appearance, developing a phenomenon that researchers have called ‘Snapchat dysmorphia’. Dysmorphia is an obsession with one’s perceived flaws.

Meta, owner of Instagram, has internal research revealing that “teenagers blame Instagram for the increased rate of anxiety and depression” and the platform worsens the “body image of one in three girls.”

In fact, 42 percent of young people today think that social media is harmful to their mental health.

Studies from around the world have consistently pointed to an association between social media use and poor self-image, particularly among girls.

Indian researchers analyzed hundreds of subjects and found that groups using filtered and altered selfies experienced decreased confidence and a sense of physical attractiveness, while also experiencing a greater sense of social anxiety and a greater desire to undergo a test. cosmetic surgery, a trend that was especially prevalent in women.

In 2018, 55 percent of plastic surgeons said they had been told by patients that looking better in selfies was a motivation to go under the knife.

New York City plastic surgeon Lara Devgan told CNN that about half of the people who come in for consultations come with digitally altered photos of themselves that they’d like to mimic in real life.

There are even reports of plastic surgeons using Snapchat in the operating room.

I don’t think big tech moguls are conspiring in some back room to destroy the mental health of teenage girls, but it’s abundantly clear that they’re doing very little to stop these trends.

After all, their technology successfully hijacked the brains of an entire generation, and now their business model depends on keeping young people glued to their screens.

Social media isn’t going away any time soon, and it’s unrealistic to ask Gen Z to completely disconnect from the digital world, as online connectivity is critical to making and keeping friendships in our modern age.

But parents of young girls, struggling to build their self-confidence, need to be especially aware of how social media can affect their children’s mental health.

At the end of the day, it’s not the beauty of the digital avatar that matters. We should all look in the mirror and love the real person we see looking back.