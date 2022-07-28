Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy says she had intense mood swings while using hormonal birth control

Schitt’s Creek star Annie Murphy reflected on the negative side effects she has experienced over the years after using hormonal birth control.

The 35-year-old actress told People that it was difficult for her to find a birth control method that worked for her body after she first started taking hormonal birth control pills as a teenager.

“It was like, ‘Here’s the pill, this is the thing you’re on,'” said the Emmy Award winner.

She continued: “So no questions were asked, my young 16-year-old brain said, ‘I trust this doctor, they want the best for me.’ And I started on the pill.’

Annie said she continued taking the pill for several years, experiencing severe mood swings.

“I’d have goblin days when I didn’t even recognize myself; I felt really, really sad, really down, really anxious,” the Canadian resident said.

She added, “Slowly I started putting two and two together and realized it was the pill that was causing these really big ups and downs.”

After linking her mood swings to the Pill, Annie consulted her doctor who switched her to the NuvaRing, a small, flexible vaginal ring that delivers a continuous low dose of hormones to help prevent pregnancy.

The Russian Doll performer said over the years she continued to feel “uncomfortable” about the side effects and eventually stopped using birth control altogether, a decision she described as “a gamble.”

Annie said she finally stopped feeling “guilty or scared” about the effects of the birth control she was using when she teamed up with drug company Evofem Biosciences and started using their non-hormonal contraceptive Phexxi.

The Kevin Can F*** Himself actress said she encourages women to speak up for themselves during doctor visits and to learn about the different birth control methods available.

“There are so many options out there,” she said. “Maybe Phexxi isn’t for everyone, but it’s an option I’d never heard of.

“And I really hadn’t heard anything but the Pill and the NuvaRing — it was limited to those forms of birth control.”

Annie continued, “And that’s really disappointing to me because different women have different needs and different levels of comfort about what they put into their bodies. And there are so many products that we know nothing about.’

The actress added: “That was the struggle, you know, the content really wasn’t there and I feel like the doctors, nobody really had the desire to take any kind of education with me.”

The star said she hopes to normalize the contraception conversation following the Supreme Court’s decision to rule Roe vs. Wade in June undo.

“I cannot emphasize enough how strongly I believe in everyone’s right to physical autonomy,” Annie told People.

“It really amazes me that everyone has sex and most people don’t have sex to have a baby — it happens billions of times a day on this earth — and yet we talk so skeptically about birth control and body parts.”

Annie, who starred in a commercial for Phexxi last September, explained that she is surprised that there is still a stigma surrounding many words and topics about women’s health care.

“The fact that I did this commercial last year and I said the word vagina in 2021 and it kind of caused a ripple of, ‘Oh my god, she said the word vagina in a commercial.’ I still find that very disturbing,” she said.

“And so I’m so grateful to have the opportunity to work in this capacity and just do everything I can to normalize these conversations because they should be normal and no one should feel guilty or anxious or angry.” when he talks about these things. . It’s so, so crucial.’

Annie has been married to Hollerado frontman and compatriot Menno Versteeg since 2011, but the couple have no children yet.