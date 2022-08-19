Schitt’s Creek actor Dan Levy joins the hit Netflix dramady Sex Education

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dan Levy has joined the cast of Sex Education.

The Canadian actor, 39, is one of the new cast members added to the British drama about a teenager who sets up an underground sex therapy clinic at his school.

He plays Thomas, a cult author and the tutor of Emma Mackey’s Maeve, who studies at an Ivy League university in the US.

Sex Education: Dan Levy, 39, has joined season four of the hit Netflix drama series Sex Education, which is currently being shot in Wales

This is the Schitt’s Creek actors’ first live-action project since 2020.

Others joining the critically acclaimed Netflix show include Doctor Who’s Thaddea Graham, and Kamikaze’s Marie Reuther, as well as newcomers Felix Mufti, Anthony Lexa, Alexandra James, and Imani Yahshua.

The cast is currently filming season four in Wales.

Tutor: The four-time Emmy winner plays Thomas, a cult author and teacher of Emma Mackey’s Maeve who studies at an Ivy League university in the US

Gillian Anderson returns to her role as sex therapist and single mother Jean, mother of Asa Butterfield’s Otis, who sets up the clandestine clinic.

Netflix has revealed that season four will see the cast move to a new school, Cavendish Sixth Form College.

In addition to an education, they get a culture with daily yoga in the community garden, a strong sustainability vibe and a group of children who are popular because they are nice.’

Deal: Canadian actor has signed a movie and TV deal with Netflix that will allow him to star, write, direct and produce a romantic comedy feature film / Pictured LA March 2022

Dan signed a movie and TV deal with Netflix nearly a year ago, allowing the four-time Emmy winner to star in, write, direct and produce a romantic comedy film.

The deal went into effect in July, when the actor and producer opened his own production company, called Not a Real Production Company, with publicist Meghan Zehmer.

The Happiest Season actor has released a statement explaining the goals for his new venture. “Ultimately, my goal for this company is to continue producing and creating lofty projects across all media, genres and formats that resonate with people in meaningful ways. And I’m pleased to say that our current range of projects exceeds all of our expectations.”