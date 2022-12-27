Schenectady Republican President Announces Mayoral Campaign

SCHENECTADY, ​​NY (NEWS10) — Matt Nelligan, chairman of the Schenectady Republican Committee, threw his hat into the city’s mayoral race Tuesday. The main focus of his campaign will be the economy, followed closely by crime, according to the announcement.

“In recent years we have seen corruption and incompetence take center stage. This has led the mayor and city council to do very little at a time when residents desperately need their help,” Nelligan said. “Crime is up 28%, inflation and housing costs are rising, taxes are too high, and our schools are performing at the bottom of the state rankings. At the same time, our city government can’t even remove snow from our streets, keep our sidewalks walker- and senior-friendly, or invest in the necessary infrastructure. Change is sorely needed and that’s what my campaign stands for.”

Nelligan grew up in Watervliet. Her father was the vice president of the pipefitters union in Schenectady. A spokesman for her campaign said: “He’s a blue-collar guy who tells it like it is, exactly the kind of guy we need right now as our mayor.”

The head of the Republican Party will seek to unseat Mayor Gary McCarthy, who has held office since April 2011. He is currently running unopposed on the Republican ticket.