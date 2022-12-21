Schenectady man sentenced to 4 years for 2019 rape

ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — A Schenectady man will spend the next four years in state prison after raping a 17-year-old girl in a Quail Street home in 2019. Buba Barra, 24, also gets 10 years probation after getting out.

On August 1, Barra was found guilty of third-degree rape and third-degree criminal sexual act for assaulting the teen at a college party. According to court documents, the attack took place on December 5, 2019 at 241 Quail Street.

Early that morning, Barra lured the victim into a bedroom, pushed her to the floor, and raped her. He not only had sexual intercourse, but also anal sexual acts with the teen, without her consent.

“You may think you broke me, but I’m not broken,” the victim said in an impact statement. “I have moved on with my life and moved it forward in a happy, healthy and productive way. I have continued my education and I have raised a family. I am a survivor. I know you thought you were going to live your life , would be social and go without consequences, but justice is finally being served.’

In addition to his prison sentence, Barra must register as a sex offender and a protection order has been issued on behalf of the victim. While he was sentenced to four years on each charge, the jail terms will run concurrently — something Albany District Court Judge Andra Ackerman wishes she could change. “If I thought I could legally sentence you to consecutive time, I would,” the lawyer said.

“When she told you she wanted nothing more than to be friends with you, you persuaded her

in a dark room, you locked the door and you took something she didn’t agree with,” Judge Ackerman continued. You treated this young woman’s body as an object to be taken at all costs. You showed her no compassion and you showed her no mercy. Repeated attempts she made to get you off her went unheard of. Her words, to you, were empty.’

Assistant District Attorney Caroline Murray handled the prosecution in this case. Assistant public defender Beau Melita was tasked with defending Barra.