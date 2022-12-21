Schenectady ARC awarded over $20k in grants

SCHENECTADY, ​​NY (NEWS10) – The Trustee Management Board of NYSARC Trust Services has awarded more than $20,000 in grant money to the Schenectady ARC. A spokesman for the trust management company said the funds are intended to support custody and recreation opportunities for people with disabilities in Schenectady County.

“NYSARC Trust Services operates supplemental needs trusts (SNT) and pooled trusts that can make dramatic improvements in the lives of people with disabilities by enabling individuals to maintain eligibility for Medicaid and other government means-tested benefit programs,” said the spokesman in a press release. To date, NYSARC has awarded $3,189,968 in 2022 to The ARC New York Chapters statewide.

This year, Schenectady ARC was awarded $2,811 to provide guardianship services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities who would otherwise not have a legal guardian or attorney. Schenectady ARC’s guardianship program, supported by Chapter staff and community volunteers, currently provides guardianship services to two people.

The Schenectady Organization also received $18,855 to support new recreational opportunities in 2022, for the more than 1,000 individuals it serves. Schenectady ARC has used its recreation grant funds to create a series of interactive programs through Zoom, helping the people they support stay connected, active and engaged during the ongoing challenges of COVID.