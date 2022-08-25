Scheana Shay shows off her physique in a bikini pool snap after tying the knot with Brock Davies

Scheana Shay showed off her svelte shape in a new poolside bikini shared with her 1.3 million followers on Wednesday after her wedding to Brock Davies.

The 37-year-old Vanderpump Rules star looked spectacular in a green bikini top and violet bottoms as she lounged poolside and took in the spectacular view of Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico, where the couple had married the previous day. , took in.

“Post-wedding pool vibes,” the reality TV star captioned the snap.

Scheana also took to her Instagram Stories to show off her bright bikini.

“Okay, I just have to stop by here after the wedding and say a big thank you to everyone who came, to everyone who made this night the most special night ever,” she said of her wedding.

“I’m going to be posting the shit in the next week, so get ready because I’ve got a lot of people to thank, a lot of people to shout out to, because this was epic!”

Shay told People of the wedding, “I just wanted us to have a good time with everyone who is important to us,” adding that she and Davies were thrilled to “be able to get that time for a few days with all our friends and family to to celebrate us.’

Shay made her entrance on a James Kennedy remix of Israel’s Kamakawiwo’ole classic Somewhere Over the Rainbow before exchanging her vows with the fitness professional.

She wore a trio of Pol Atteau-designed outfits on the big day, while their daughter Summer Moon, one, matched her as the flower girl for the ceremony.

“I love that we designed this from scratch together and the lace is absolutely beautiful,” she told the wedding dress outlet. Davies wore an all-white Art Lewin suit to the wedding.

A number of Vanderpump Rules fellow players were involved in the ceremony, as Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss served as bridesmaids, while Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz served as groomsmen.

Shay’s sister Cortney van Olphen was the bridesmaid, while Davies’ best friend Charlie Jones was his best man.

Other notable names that joined the Bravo show included Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute and Jax Taylor. Shay described the group to People as “a big part of our lives.”

Just married! The Vanderpump Rules star married Brock the day before at the same resort – the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico.

Dancing all night: The newlywed couple danced all night after saying ‘I do’

Sweet: The newlyweds enjoyed a dance together and kissed during the romantic embrace

After the vows, Shay donned a mini dress from Atteau to celebrate a dance with those in attendance, the US reported.

Revelers would enjoy a cocktail hour with drinks and appetizers, after which the main course of steak and salmon would be served, with vegan lasagna also available to guests, People said.

The couple were scheduled to enjoy an after-party at an on-site location with a cenote, with a DJ and taco stand on hand.

Shay told the publication that she and Davies chose the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa after looking at four possible locations for the wedding.

Beautiful: the newlyweds embraced in a beautiful exhibition in the resort

Brittany Cartwright (pictured) was also present

“They had everything I wanted: the glass platform over the pool, a lazy river, a small water park,” she said. “It was family friendly and it just felt right. We needed something that would be good for her and fun for our guests too.”

Shay said much of the planning went to accommodate Davies’ relatives from Australia for the ceremony.

Davies and Shay didn’t plan a honeymoon right away, but Davies said it was booked and added, “Think crystal clear waters.”

The couple welcomed their daughter Summer Moon in April 2021 and got engaged in July. Davies’ proposal to Shay was chronicled in the ninth season of Vanderpump Rules.