Schapelle Corby gets back to work after split with Bali boyfriend Ben 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Schapelle Corby may have called time earlier this month with her Bali boyfriend Ben Panangian, but that’s not letting that slow her down.

The convicted drug smuggler, 45, posted some photos and videos to Instagram on Friday showing her hard at work on her clockmaking business.

One photo showed a radiant Schapelle waving a blowtorch at the camera, with a caption explaining her secret ingredients for business success: “My tools #passion #studio #obsession.”

Schapelle Corby (pictured) posted some photos and videos on Instagram on Friday of her hard work on her clockmaking

She also posted an informative video clearly capturing the clock making process from start to finish, showing how she covered her creations with a protective layer of varnish.

The infamous star then boldly suggested that a Schapelle original would make the perfect Father’s Day gift, writing, “I’ll get more of it going – great gift idea.”

Her followers went crazy at the idea of ​​buying one of her custom clocks, writing, ‘I’ll definitely be treating myself to one of these for my birthday!!!’

It was refreshing to see the SAS Australia star not letting her recent breakup with her boyfriend of 16 slow her down. Together in the picture in happier times

Another said they “love your job so much and watch you work.”

It was refreshing to see the SAS Australia star not letting her recent breakup with her boyfriend of 16 slow her down.

Schapelle and Ben met in a Bali prison in 2006 when they were both serving prison terms for drug-related crimes, but hadn’t seen each other in person since 2019.

Schapelle and Ben (left) met in a Bali prison in 2006 when they were both serving prison terms for drug-related offenses, but hadn’t seen each other in person since 2019

She confirmed her single status earlier this month by uploading a throwback photo of herself and ex-boyfriend Ben having fun on the beach, with Ben’s face and body scratched out.

‘Looking for a new four-leaf clover. *ATTENTION*. Help a girl – Get Tagging,” she wrote in her caption, indicating she’s already on the hunt for Ben’s lucky replacement.

Since the announcement, the brunette has received a lot of attention online from male admirers.

Since announcing she’s back on the market, the brunette has received a torrent of online attention from male admirers