Schapelle Corby announces she is SINGLE after splitting with long-distance beau Ben Panangian

Schapelle Corby has separated from her Indonesian boyfriend Ben Panangian after 16 years of being together.

The convicted drug smuggler, 45, announced on Saturday that her long-distance relationship with Ben, 40, was over and she was looking for her Prince Charming.

The couple met in a Bali prison in 2006 when they were both serving prison terms for drug-related crimes, but hadn’t seen each other in person since 2019.

On Instagram, Schapelle posted a throwback photo of herself and Ben having fun on the beach, with Ben’s face and body scratched out.

‘Looking for a new four-leaf clover. *ATTENTION*. Help a girl – Get Tagging,” she wrote in her caption, indicating she’s already on the hunt for Ben’s lucky replacement.

Many of her fans were delighted to hear that the Dancing With The Stars contestant was single and ready to mingle.

Several guys offered themselves as potential mates, while others suggested their friends would be a better fit.

Ben was released from prison in 2009, while Schapelle was finally released on parole in 2014 and allowed to return to Australia in 2017.

However, the Indonesian government permanently banned her from ever visiting their country again, which put a strain on their now long-distance relationship.

In October 2004, Schapelle became a household name when she was arrested at Bali airport with 4.2 kg of cannabis wrapped in plastic in her boogie board bag.

The world watched as she collapsed in the Denpasar courtroom in May 2005 after being sentenced to 20 years in prison.

After a series of reduced sentences, she was released on parole in February 2014 after serving nine years behind bars.

The former beautician has always denied knowingly importing drugs and insists the marijuana was planted in her luggage by corrupt baggage handlers.