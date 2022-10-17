Scathing report says UK police getting away with lawbreaking

LONDON (AP) – Officers of London’s Metropolitan Police are getting away with breaking the law, and its system for investigating police misconduct is marred by racism and misogyny, a report said Monday.

In the latest scathing criticism of Britain’s largest police force, Louise Casey said some officers “got away with both misconduct and criminal conduct” without being fired.

“It takes too long to resolve cases, accusations are dismissed rather than carried out, the burden on those raising concerns is too heavy, and there is racial inequality in the system, with white officers being treated less harshly than black or Asian cops.” . officers,” Casey said in a letter to Police Chief Mark Rowley.

Casey, an experienced former government official, was asked to investigate the force after a series of controversies over alleged misogyny and racism among officers. She released an interim report Monday, detailing her full findings next year.

Last year, a police officer, Wayne Couzens, was convicted of kidnapping, raping and murdering a woman walking home in London at night. The murder of Sarah Everard by an on-duty officer shocked the nation, and the police’s subsequent handling of vigils and protests against Everard’s murder — in which women were detained for violating coronavirus restrictions — drew much criticism.

Earlier this year, an investigation ended a culture of misogyny, bullying and sexual harassment at a London police station, Charing Cross.

Police have also been criticized for the way they handled the case of two black sisters who were murdered in a London park in 2020 – their bodies found in a family search because the police weren’t looking for them – and for not stopping. from serial killer Stephen. Port, who drugged and murdered four young men he met online.

In February, Cressida Dick resigned as police chief after London Mayor Sadiq Khan said she was not doing enough to urgently overhaul the police force and regain public trust. In June, the force was placed in “special measures” by the country’s police watchdog.

Rowley, who replaced Dick, said the force was firing between 30 and 50 officers and staff a year, but the number should be much higher.

“You have to come to the conclusion that there must be hundreds of people who shouldn’t be here, who should be thrown out,” he said. “There must be hundreds who are behaving disgracefully, undermining our integrity and being expelled from the country.”

The UK government said it would review the system and procedures for firing police officers.

Rowley said the deficiencies discovered by Casey were “completely unacceptable.”

“I’m sorry for those we’ve let down: both the public and our honest and dedicated officials,” he said in a letter to Casey. “The public deserves a better Met, and so do our good people who strive every day to make a positive difference for Londoners.”

