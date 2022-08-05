Scathing 1971 letter from John Lennon to Paul McCartney up for auction

A damning letter from John Lennon to Sir Paul McCartney is up for auction and is expected to raise up to $30,000.

The late Beatles legend furiously sent a typewritten letter to his bandmate, 80, in response to an interview Paul did in the now-defunct music magazine Melody Maker in November 1971, in which he complained about the financial matters related to the split of the band. the band.

And the letter provides a grim insight into the pair’s deteriorating relationship after the Beatles’ breakup more than a year earlier, with John — who was shot dead in 1980 at age 40 — ranting that Paul didn’t totally catch us off guard in public. ‘, reports TMZ.

The three-page letter, which John Melody Maker editor Richard Williams urged to publish, is being sold by Gotta Have Rock and Roll and is expected to make five figures.

The note reads that the Imagine hitmaker lashes out at Paul, accusing him of being ungrateful for the money he made from The Beatles, while also accusing the singer of threatening Ringo Starr and his wife Maureen.

An excerpt from the letter reads: ‘It’s all very good to play ‘simple, honest old’ man Paul in the Melody Maker, but you know damn well we can’t just sign a piece of paper.

“You say, ‘John won’t do it.’ I will if you indemnify us against the taxpayer!’…

“As I/we have said many times – we’ll see you whenever you want. TAKE A CHANCE…

“You said you wouldn’t sell to us under any circumstances, and if we didn’t do what you wanted, you’d sue us again and ‘Ringo and George are going to break you John’, etc., etc.

“Now I was very honest with you that day, and you tried to shoot me with your emotional ‘logic’.

“If you’re not the aggressor (as you claim), who the hell took us to court and publicly pulled us over the line?…

“Who’s that guy who threatened to ‘kill’ Ringo and Maureen, who warned me on the phone two weeks ago? Who said he would “get” us at any cost? As I’ve said before – did you ever think you might be wrong?’

Lennon and McCartney are one of the most successful songwriting duos of all time, with Beatles songs like Let It Be and Hey Jude.

The letter also stated that he urged his former bandmate to meet him in person, while stumbling upon Paul’s criticism of his solo hit Imagine and also lashing out at him for his indecision over the Beatles’ split.

John concluded with an afterword calling out to Paul for saying they’d left their wives Linda McCartney and Yoko Ono out of the feud.

He wrote: ‘The bit that really surprised us was asking for a meeting WITHOUT LINDA AND YOKO. I know you’re camp! But let’s not go too far! I thought you would have understood that I am JOHNANDYOKO.’

Continued: Although the two men turned toxic during the Beatles’ breakup, they had rebuilt their friendship by the time of John’s shocking death, leaving Paul with grief (pictured in 1964)

Though the two men split toxically during the Beatles’ breakup, they had rebuilt their friendship by the time of John’s shocking death, leaving Paul with grief.

The Lennon and McCartney families are now on very friendly terms with Julian and Sean Lennon – John’s sons by wives Cynthia and Yoko – who attend a party with Stella McCartney after the premiere of the documentary series Get Back last year.

Meanwhile, in November, during an on-stage on-stage interview at London’s Southbank Center, Paul revealed that he “never got around to” telling John Lennon that he loved him.

The Beatles legend said of the pair’s childhood friendship: “As 16-year-old, 17-year-old Liverpool kids you could never say that.

“It just wasn’t done. So I never did… just say ‘John, love you man’. I never got around to it. Now it’s great to realize how much I love this man.’

Describing his childhood with Lennon as ‘like walking up a flight of stairs… side by side’, he said: ‘I just remember how great it was working with him and how great he was… because you are here you’re not messing around, you’re not just singing with Joe Bloggs. You sing with John Lennon.’