Scary moment AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly’s car bursts into FLAMES in the pit-lane in Singapore

Sports
By Merry
The F1 driver’s car bursts into FLAMES in the Singapore pit lane as he sits inside – before rival team Aston Martin’s quick-thinking mechanics intervene to put out the fire

  • AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly had a lucky break during practice in Singapore
  • His car caught fire after he entered the pitlane in a terrifying moment
  • Gasly was still in the cockpit before quickly removing himself from the seat
  • Aston Martin technicians responded quickly and helped put out the fire

By James Cohen for Mailonline

Pierre Gasly’s car caught fire during… practice for the Singapore Grand Prix with the AlphaTauri driver still in the cockpit.

Gasly seemed relaxed as he returned to the pit lane, but there was soon real concern for his safety when the airbox placed behind his head caught fire.

Before Gasly could escape the cockpit for safety, close by Aston Martin mechanics responded to put out the fire when he removed himself from the car.

Pierre Gasly's AlphaTauri car caught fire in Singapore when its airbox caught fire

Aston Martin technicians were on hand to quickly put out the flames with a fire extinguisher

The airbox behind Gasly's head caught fire, but he escaped unharmed

The French driver was concerned about the shocking fire when he analyzed the incident in the garage

Footage showed Gasly entering the pit lane before his hoop went up in flames, just as the Frenchman’s AlphaTauri was rolled into the garage.

After some quick thought, Gasly jumped out – although it was unclear why his car was spewing flames. The AlphaTauri team had no indication it would catch fire before it was extinguished with the help of an Aston Martin mechanic.

Gasly re-emerged to complete second practice in Singapore, but his teammate Yuki Tsunoda’s was unable to do so after being struck by a fuel system problem.

Gasly was able to return and complete his second practice for Sunday's Grand Prix

Meanwhile, the Singapore Grand Prix this weekend is Max Verstappen’s first chance to win a second world title

As things stand, four drivers remain mathematically in the battle for the world title: Verstappen, Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez and Mercedes’ George Russell.

Verstappen has a 116-point lead over Leclerc, a 125-point lead over Perez and a 132-point lead over Russell.

It is inevitable that Verstappen will make his way to world title No. 2, but if he can pull it off – albeit against all odds – in Singapore it would be the earliest finish of a season in 20 years.

Max Verstappen has the chance to claim the earliest F1 championship in the past 20 years

