Scary moment a rabid RACCOON attacks a screaming Connecticut girl aged 7, as she flees her home

A 7-year-old Connecticut girl’s screams when she was attacked by a raccoon went viral after her parents posted the video online.

Rylee MacNamara was outside her Canterbury home around 7:45 a.m. Friday morning, according to a Facebook post from her parents.

The video begins and you can immediately hear Rylee screaming as the raccoon attacks her leg.

Rylee takes several steps in an attempt to shake off the critter, but it still holds on tight.

She continues to scream and kick repeatedly in an attempt to get rid of the raccoon, but he simply refuses to let go.

At Rylee’s request to “show everyone what the raccoon did” we are going to get rabies checked after this unprovoked raccoon attack. I can’t tell you how proud I am of this brave girl!! Posted by Logan Kelsey MacNamara on Friday, December 2, 2022

After a minute, Rylee’s mom finally runs out and grabs the raccoon, as can be seen in the video.

The mother tries to pull the raccoon off of Rylee to the point that she grabs onto her mother for balance to try and stay upright.

Finally, Rylee’s mom yells, “Go in!” before finally pulling the raccoon off her daughter.

Rylee slowly gets to her feet and runs in before the mother closes the door with one hand as the creature clings to her other arm.

The mother continues to struggle with the raccoon, while a dog barks in the background before unsuccessfully trying to throw it.

Suddenly you hear someone shout: ‘It’s a rabid raccoon!’ before taking it off her arm and throwing it as far as she can.

The raccoon lands, tries to get back to the house before running away.

It’s unclear if Rylee or her mom was bitten or scratched, though MacNamara’s parents said in the Facebook post, “We’re on our way to being checked for rabies after this unprovoked raccoon attack.”

However, they added that they “can’t say how proud I am of this brave girl.”