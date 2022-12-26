Scarlett Moffatt Shares A Photo Of Her Family Looking Unrecognizable From Their Gogglebox Days

He rose to fame appearing on Channel 4’s Gogglebox with his family.

And Scarlett Moffatt took to Instagram on Boxing Day to share some snaps of them celebrating the festive season together, showing off their changing looks.

The presenter shared a photo of her mum Betty, dad Mark and sister Ava, 16, looking almost unrecognizable from their time on the show before she left in 2016.

Family: Scarlett Moffatt shared a photo of her family looking worlds away from her Gogglebox days on Christmas Day as they spent the festive period together 6 years after leaving the show

Enjoying the holiday with the family, Scarlett shared a photo of her family in the place that made them famous: a sofa in the living room.

Six years after her last appearance on the show, her mother Betty has traded in her brunette locks for a platinum blonde look.

Now an adult, her sister Ava, who appeared on the show well before her teens, sat between her parents as she smiled for the photo.

Back in the day: The presenter (far right) rose to fame on the Channel 4 show with her mother Betty (second right), sister Eva (second left) and father Mark (far left)

Scarlett herself looked glammed up for the day in a black wrap dress with a maxi design and three-quarter sleeves.

Her boyfriend, Scott Dobinson, also spent the day with her and the family, as the pair smiled for a sweet snap together.

Beneath the carousel of images, he captioned: “You realize as you get older, the magic of Christmas is being loved and everything else is a bonus.”

Dressed up: Scarlett herself looked glammed up for the day in a black wrap-tie dress with a maxi design and three-quarter sleeves

Time together: Her boyfriend Scott Dobinson also spent the day with her and the family, as the pair smiled for a sweet snap together

“Honestly, I had one of the best Christmases ever because I spent it with my family, my best friends, my puppies and of course my @scottdobby, I hope you all had a lovely Christmas.”

The Moffatt family rose to fame on the Channel 4 reality show from 2014 to 2016, before being sacked when Scarlett was on her way to appear on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here.

After her departure from Gogglebox, Scarlett admitted that her family was “gutted” that they were cut from the show and that the producers weren’t about to let them go without her as well.