Scarlett Moffatt left shaken as she reveals she was almost kidnapped by a stranger

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Scarlett Moffat burst into tears on Wednesday night when she revealed that a stranger had attempted to kidnap her at a train station.

The 31-year-old was left badly shaken after the incident, in which a man stalked her on social media to track her down.

Scarlett recounted the terrifying encounter, with the man approaching her and declaring, “You’re coming home with me.”

Traumatic: Scarlett Moffat burst into tears Wednesday night when she revealed a stranger had tried to kidnap her at a train station

The TV star recalled the terrible story to warn her followers of the dangers of posting your location on social media.

She explained that she had been told she was on her way to London earlier that day but was intercepted by the stranger at King’s Cross.

Fortunately, Scarlett was able to escape thanks to the efforts of two eagle-eyed train guards who rescued her and took her to her hotel to ensure her safety.

Distressed: The 31-year-old was shaken up after the incident, in which a man stalked her social media to track her down

A grateful Scarlett took to her Instagram Stories: “Okay, I’m going to make this video, and not for attention or anything like that.

“First off, I’d like to say a huge thank you to Neil and Danny who work for LNER as it’s not in your job description to take me all the way to my hotel and I really appreciate that.”

She fought back tears and continued, “I’m going to tag LNER so they can see this because honestly I don’t know what I would have done without you. I do this so that people realize how important it is to use social media and not always post where you are.

Warning: The TV star recalled the terrible story to warn her followers about the dangers of posting your location on social media

‘I stupidly naively posted on Instagram saying ‘Off to London by train’ and when I got to King’s Cross station there was a man there – oh sorry, hold on [crying]. Sorry, I composed myself. I think because Danny and Neil were there, I stayed calm.

“But this man came up to me and said, ‘Scarlett, I’ve been waiting for you. You’re coming home with me.’ And then I said, “Oh no, thank you” and walked away.

“And then he followed me and said, ‘Scarlett, Scarlett, you’re going home with me. I’m taking you home.’

“And luckily the guard saw us, because it was just outside King’s Cross station, and then he said, ‘Come here! Oh, Scarlett, hiya!” pretended to be with them, then walked with me to my hotel.’

Reflecting on her ordeal, an emotional Scarlett added, “I think it just struck us how actually scary that was. But I want to tell you, don’t post [where you are]You don’t know who’s watching your stories. But I want to post a picture of Danny and Neil, the absolute legends that they are.

“I’m actually going to post this photo tomorrow because I realized you can probably tell which hotel I’m in by posting it. Oh my word, I’ve never thought of this before. Folks, please be careful what you post.’