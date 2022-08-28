Scarlett Moffatt is praised for ‘normalising the boob gap’ while posting a swimsuit video

<!–

She enjoys a sunny getaway to Spain with her boyfriend Scott Dobinson and her family.

And Scarlett Moffatt shared an insight into Saturday’s breakout when she posted a poolside video to Instagram, explaining that she “normalized the boob gap” while in a swimsuit.

Her followers praised the 31-year-old Gogglebox star and rushed to the comments to send their messages of admiration below the body positivity clip.

During the video, Scarlett started lip syncing to a viral TikTok sound, exclaiming, “This is perfect. Perfect, perfect, perfect.’

Showing off her “perfect” holiday snacks, the TV personality held up a bag of Cheetos and a bottle of Fanta Lemon.

And as she showed off her figure, she wore a square-neck swimsuit in a gray acid wash design, paired with floral shorts.

And referring to the caption, she explained: ‘Fanta Lemon, Cheetos and sunshine… PERFECT!! And don’t forget to normalize the old boob gap #holiday’.

Scarlett responded to the comments and was inundated with praise from her followers when host Alison Hammond left fire emojis on the post.

One fan wrote: ‘You are a beautiful young woman and never forget!!!’, while another wrote: ‘You are my inspiration’.

And Radio 1’s Katie Thistleton even joked: ‘Put the Fanta IN the boob gap, I say, v useful xxx’

Holiday mode:

yum!

Scarlett shares updates from the sunny holiday with her 2.2 million followers and later that day posted a beloved selfie with beau Scott.

She has been in a relationship with the police officer for more than three years, after they had known each other for about 15 years.

The pair were joined by the rest of Scarlett’s clan on the outing, and the star shared a family photo on Sunday.

Flowing about her close relationship with them, she wrote: ‘Home is what you love most and for me that’s my family / Last night we all sat on the porch and talked about our fondest memories, as my nanny said,’ get a choc’ ice cream or screwball from the freezer when the ice cream truck came by’

Cute! Scarlett shares updates from the sunny getaway with her 2.2 million followers and later that day posted a beloved selfie with beau Scott