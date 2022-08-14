Scarlett Moffatt enjoys a holiday in Marbella with rarely seen younger sister Ava

<!–

Scarlett Moffatt looked over the moon as she enjoyed a holiday to Marbella with her sister Ava, who was unrecognizable from her days at Gogglebox.

The TV host, 31, shared several snaps from the sun-filled trip along with her rarely seen younger sister, 16, on Instagram.

Alongside the post, the media personality wrote: ‘Lots of carbs in Marbs, with my absolute favorite being my little sister Ava #marbs #love’.

In one fell swoop, Scarlett donned a bright red sundress with a white pattern print as she posed an Ava for a selfie in an eleavtor.

In a collage, the pair went for a dip in a pool, while Scarlett was also seen enjoying a meal at a local restaurant.

Ava was sometimes seen with Scarlett when she was on Gogglebox with her family in 2014.

It comes after Scarlett said she is very happy to have a size 18 and encourages everyone to celebrate their bodies without having to rely on ‘fatties unite’.

The TV star tries to get everyone positive about the body and makes her feel confident.

After losing three stones herself and being in both size 8 and 18, the Gogglebox star says she knows what it feels like to have both sizes, but says confidence is all about celebrating our bodies.

She said The sun“The thing with being body positive and having body confidence is just celebrating everyone’s body.

“I think sometimes people have the misconception that it’s like ‘fatties unite’.

“Really, whatever you look like, just celebrate. As long as you’re healthy, can be yourself, and be nice to people, you’ll do that. That’s the big thing I want to convey.’

Before Scarlett entered I’m A Celeb, Scarlett lost three stone after being told by a doctor that she was “obese,” which prompted her to exercise regularly and follow a calorie deficit diet.

After being crowned Queen of the Jungle, Scarlett launched her SuperSlim Me Plan DVD, which was extremely successful.

Last year, Scarlett joined Frankie Bridge on her Open Mind podcast and talked about her weight loss journey.

She said: ‘I deleted all my before and after pictures… Not only were they bad for my peace of mind, it wasn’t really good for other people, because now I look like my before picture again. ‘

Scarlett added: ‘I ran into a bit of a rebellion’ [my] DVD because I just didn’t like how it happened and I just wasn’t into it anymore.

“I started to gain weight on purpose. I was like, ‘When I grow up again, I can’t grow up anymore’. I can’t have this stigma on this DVD and people won’t buy it anymore.”