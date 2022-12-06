Scarlett Johansson works alongside a stunt double on set of her upcoming film in GA

Scarlett Johansson teamed up with her buff female stunt double Monday afternoon on the set of her upcoming new movie, Project Artemis, in Savannah, Georgia.

While filming a dramatic scene, in which she wore a form-fitting yellow dress and a short curly blonde wig, the 38-year-old actress drove a vintage Camaro to an appliance store and then got out of the vehicle to dump a garbage can. through a shop window.

After shattering the glass, the Black Widow actress and her stunt double, who was dressed in the same dress and similar sunglasses, got chatting between takes.

Lookalike: Scarlett Johansson was spotted with her buff stunt double on the set of her upcoming new movie, Project Artemis, in Savannah, Georgia, on Monday afternoon

The mother-of-two, who welcomed her son Cosmo with husband Colin Jost last year, thought deeply between takes as she prepared for the role.

While details about the movie, in which she stars alongside Channing Tatum, are kept under strict wraps, it’s rumored to be about the space race.

Filming began six months after Jason Bateman, who was originally slated to direct, left the project due to creative differences.

Turning heads: While filming a dramatic scene, in which she wore a form-fitting yellow dress and a short curly blonde wig, the 38-year-old actress drove a vintage Camaro to an appliance store and then got out of the vehicle to throw a trash by a shop window

Doppelgänger: After shattering the glass, the Black Widow actress and her stunt double, who was dressed in the same dress and similar sunglasses, got chatting between takes.

deadline reported that the decision between Bateman and the film’s production company, These Pictures, was made amicably and that the parties could work together again if the right project emerged.

Chris Evans was initially set to co-star with Scarlett, but was replaced by Tatum in July due to a scheduling conflict with Evans’ other projects, Pain Hustlers and Big Red One.

Apple paid more than $100 million in March to acquire the film, which was written by screenwriter Rose Gilroy, the daughter of writer-filmmaker Dan Gilroy and actress Rene Russo, Deadline previously reported.

Bateman recently finished the final season of his Netflix hit Ozark.

Seeing double: The mother-of-two welcomed her son Cosmo with husband Colin Jost last year

Hush hush: While details about the movie, in which she stars alongside Channing Tatum, are kept tight secret, it’s rumored to be about the space race

Certainly not Scarlett! Her doppelgänger was seen in the driver’s seat

On a roll: Filming began six months after Jason Bateman, who was originally slated to direct, left the project due to creative differences

Cast change: Chris Evans was initially due to co-star with Scarlett, but was replaced by Tatum in July due to a scheduling conflict with Evans’ other projects, Pain Hustlers and Big Red One

The failed collaboration between Evans and Johansson comes as the artists had hoped to collaborate with each other in the wake of their work on the Avengers series.

The entertainers were slated to collaborate with each other on the upcoming film Ghosted, but Johansson left the film due to scheduling issues and was replaced by Ana de Armas.

Johansson is working with Apple on a movie called Bride, which will be directed by Academy Award winner Sebastián Lelio. According to the outlet, the film is currently in development.

Apple bought the highly anticipated movie in a deal brokered by CAA, the outlet reported. The studio has spent the past year heavily on prestigious projects ranging from a Formula 1 film starring Brad Pitt to Argylle, a spy thriller from director Matthew Vaughn starring Bryce Dallas Howard, Henry Cavill and Bryan Cranston.

Apple won a Best Picture Oscar for CODA earlier this year, marking the first time a movie distributed through a streaming service has received the honor.