Thursday, December 8, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Entertainment

Scarlett Johansson transforms into a 60s siren with Channing Tatum as they film Project Artemis

by Merry
written by Merry
Busy: Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum were spotted on the set of their new film Project Artemis on Wednesday

Scarlett Johansson turns into a 1960s siren as she works with Channing Tatum on new movie Project Artemis

By Ashleigh Gray for Dailymail.Com

published: 01:53, Dec 8, 2022 | Updated: 02:23, Dec 8, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum were spotted on the set of their new film Project Artemis on Wednesday.

The two costars, 38 and 42 respectively, were dressed in character for the upcoming ’60s movie.

The Black Widow star wore an orange colored outfit, while the Magic Mike protagonist wore a blue collared shirt.

Busy: Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum were spotted on the set of their new film Project Artemis on Wednesday

Busy: Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum were spotted on the set of their new film Project Artemis on Wednesday

Scarlett’s blonde hair was styled in voluminous curls and side-swept bangs secured with a scarf.

The orange, magenta, and white accessory was tied around her neck and blew in the wind.

She bared her arms while wearing a sleeveless blouse with buttons down the front and a bow collar.

Her pedal-pop trousers were a slightly darker orange than her top, and she matched her lipstick to the pink hue in her handkerchief.

Historical piece: The two costars, 38 and 42 respectively, were dressed in character for the upcoming '60s movie

Historical piece: The two costars, 38 and 42 respectively, were dressed in character for the upcoming '60s movie

Historical piece: The two costars, 38 and 42 respectively, were dressed in character for the upcoming ’60s movie

The duo filmed a scene on a pier as cameras and crewmen surrounded them with equipment.

Details about the veteran entertainer’s character in the project have not yet been revealed.

The shooting comes six months after Jason Bateman, who was originally slated to direct, dropped out due to creative differences.

deadline reported that the decision between Bateman and the film’s production company, These Pictures, was reached amicably and that the entities could join forces again if the right project emerged.

Getups: The Black Widow star wore an orange colored outfit, while the Magic Mike protagonist wore a blue collared shirt

Getups: The Black Widow star wore an orange colored outfit, while the Magic Mike protagonist wore a blue collared shirt

Getups: The Black Widow star wore an orange colored outfit, while the Magic Mike protagonist wore a blue collared shirt

Chris Evans was initially set to play opposite Scarlett, but was replaced by Tatum in July due to a scheduling conflict.

Earlier this year, Apple donated more than $100 million to acquire the film, which was written by Rose Gilroy, daughter of writer-filmmaker Dan Gilroy and actress Rene Russo.

Johansson will soon be making her first major foray into television with a new TV adaptation of the 1992 John Katzenbach novel Just Cause.

She will star in the show and also serve as an executive producer, while Amazon hands out a direct order.

Next: Johansson will soon make her first major foray into television with a new TV adaptation of the 1992 John Katzenbach novel Just Cause

Next: Johansson will soon make her first major foray into television with a new TV adaptation of the 1992 John Katzenbach novel Just Cause

Next: Johansson will soon make her first major foray into television with a new TV adaptation of the 1992 John Katzenbach novel Just Cause

You Might Be Interested In

You may also like

Taylor Swift shares behind-the-scenes footage from her All...

Elle King cancels a number of shows after...

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle: Australians slam ‘boring’ Netflix...

Mike Myers, 59, makes rare appearance with his...

Toni Collette was separated from husband Dave Galafassi...

Katherine Ryan shows off her baby bump in...

Stacey Solomon shows off her Christmas decorations with...

NRL: Benji Marshall’s wife Zoe reveals Wests Tigers...

Gwyneth Paltrow sizzles in a plunging velvet dress...

Kaia Gerber slips into an all black ensemble...

©2022 - All Right Reserved. WhatsNew2Day

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More