Scarlett Johansson transforms into a 60s siren with Channing Tatum as they film Project Artemis

Scarlett Johansson and Channing Tatum were spotted on the set of their new film Project Artemis on Wednesday.

The two costars, 38 and 42 respectively, were dressed in character for the upcoming ’60s movie.

The Black Widow star wore an orange colored outfit, while the Magic Mike protagonist wore a blue collared shirt.

Scarlett’s blonde hair was styled in voluminous curls and side-swept bangs secured with a scarf.

The orange, magenta, and white accessory was tied around her neck and blew in the wind.

She bared her arms while wearing a sleeveless blouse with buttons down the front and a bow collar.

Her pedal-pop trousers were a slightly darker orange than her top, and she matched her lipstick to the pink hue in her handkerchief.

The duo filmed a scene on a pier as cameras and crewmen surrounded them with equipment.

Details about the veteran entertainer’s character in the project have not yet been revealed.

The shooting comes six months after Jason Bateman, who was originally slated to direct, dropped out due to creative differences.

deadline reported that the decision between Bateman and the film’s production company, These Pictures, was reached amicably and that the entities could join forces again if the right project emerged.

Chris Evans was initially set to play opposite Scarlett, but was replaced by Tatum in July due to a scheduling conflict.

Earlier this year, Apple donated more than $100 million to acquire the film, which was written by Rose Gilroy, daughter of writer-filmmaker Dan Gilroy and actress Rene Russo.

Johansson will soon be making her first major foray into television with a new TV adaptation of the 1992 John Katzenbach novel Just Cause.

She will star in the show and also serve as an executive producer, while Amazon hands out a direct order.