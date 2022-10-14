Scarlett Johansson opens up on ‘awkward’ and ‘bizarre’ sex scene with Joaquin Phoenix in Her

Nearly a decade after the movie Her hit theaters, actress Scarlett Johansson recounts her strange “sex scene” with co-star Joaquin Phoenix.

The 37-year-old actress plays the computer program Samantha in the 2013 indie film, which writer Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix) eventually falls in love with.

Johansson appeared on Dax Shepard’s armchair expert podcast, where she revealed how “awkward” and “bizarre” her sex scene with Phoenix really was.

“We tried to get through one take, and he was losing it. He was so upset about it. He left the studio. He needed a break,’ she began.

She added that the scene was so awkward because, “You never want to hear your voice. You definitely don’t want to hear how you sound when you have an orgasm.’

“You definitely don’t want to hear what you sound like when you’re having a fake orgasm — ew. It’s so dirty. It was so bizarre,” she added.

The film followed a lone writer played by Phoenix, who installs a new computer operating system designed to meet all his needs, making him fall in love with the program.

Johansson was brought in to replace another actress, Samantha Morton, whom director Spike Jonze originally cast.

She added that the actual recording work was “so exhausting,” adding, “We shot that movie in its entirety 40 or 50 times.”

The actress told director Jonze, “built me ​​this weird little box, this little voting booth that I’d be locked in, like a little broom closet.”

She added that Jonze would sometimes “sit inside with me” adding that it was “so bizarre”, and that it was “one of the most challenging jobs I’ve done.”

“It was really damn hard because Spike is very demanding and it was something that was so tender, every moment had to be so impactful,” Johansson said.

She was also candid about her “hypersexualization” when she started her acting career as a child.

“I was a bit objectified and pigeonholed in this way, feeling like I wasn’t getting job offers for things I wanted to do. I remember thinking to myself, “I think people think I’m 40 years old,” she said.

‘Because I think everyone thought I was older and that I had been’ [acting] I was kind of boxed in this weird hypersexualized thing for a long time,’ she said.