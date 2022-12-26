Scarborough WA: Man accused of smashing passing cars with metal pole walks free from court

Reporters were cursed at and abused by men as they left Northbridge Magistrates Court

Footage of the incident on Christmas Eve shows cars climbing curbs to escape

Ross Cameron Males, 40, is alleged to have struck passing cars with a metal pole.

A man accused of randomly smashing passing cars with a metal pole Saturday night was released on bail before acknowledging a passerby who yelled, “Good riot, mate!”

The defendant, Ross Cameron Males, 40, cursed and hurled abuse at reporters waiting for him to leave Northbridge Magistrates Court in Perth, Western Australia, after his appearance.

Police allege that Males damaged several cars, breaking the glass of one, at the intersection of West Coast Highway and Scarborough Rd in Scarborough around 5pm Saturday night.

He was arrested at the nearby Ramada hotel shortly after the incident and subsequently charged with four counts of criminal damage or destruction of property before being released on bail.

Ross Cameron Males (centre of photo), 40, cursed at reporters as he left Northbridge Magistrates Court on Monday after being granted bail. They accuse him of vandalizing cars on Christmas Eve

Footage of the alleged rampage by Males, taken by terrified motorists, spread across the internet, showing cars running red lights and climbing curbs to try to avoid being attacked.

When confronted by reporters, Males quipped: “Did I do something wrong in Scarborough?”

Males’ outburst continued when asked if he had seen the footage of his alleged car smashing, telling the media: ‘Is everyone seeing these footage? You fucking idiot’.

After trying to evade questions at a convenience store, Males reportedly returned to the street to try to dodge reporters.

“I’m going to fight this guy in a minute if he doesn’t get out of my way,” Males said, pointing to a 9News camera after being asked if he will fight the charges.

Males, who was wearing similar clothing to when he was arrested, was recognized by a passerby who yelled at his home: “Good riot, buddy.”

“Cheers, cobber,” Males replied, turning to greet the man.

Police will allege that footage of the incident shows the men using a metal pole to randomly hit passing cars, many running through red lights and climbing over curbs to escape the riot.

The men will be required to report to police twice a week and reside at the Ramada Hotel where they have booked until March 23.

He will face court on February 11.

Police urge anyone with information about the incident, or who has had their car damaged in the incident, to make a report by calling 131444 or going to their local police station.