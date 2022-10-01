Scandal star Columbus Short is off the hook after prosecutors drop domestic violence charges

Scandal actor Columbus Short is apparently cleared after charges against him were dropped

After prosecutors reviewed domestic violence and child endangerment charges filed against Short in February, they chose not to charge the 40-year-old, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s office said. TMZ.

“They dismissed the case from what I was told because the prosecutor felt there was no wrongdoing,” Short said when reached by the outlet.

‘I knew when I was charged it was stupid but based on previous allegations. They jump to the worst conclusion, as does the media, he said.

Short reportedly praised prosecutors as ‘fair’ and ‘rational’ and he claimed he had never ‘abused a woman’.

The actor has a history of domestic abuse, and in 2018 he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison for beating his current wife Aida Abramyan-Short, whom he married in 2016.

In 2014, he was arrested twice for alleged domestic violence incidents against his ex-wife Tanee McCall.

That year he was also arrested for allegedly participating in a bar fight.

The recently dropped charges reportedly followed an argument with his wife Aida that reportedly turned physical earlier in February

The Scandal star was accused of trying to grab her spouse’s phone, which resulted in him scratching her hand.

Short reportedly had no marks or bruises from the incident, which is said to have happened in front of a child.

On February 6, he spoke about his arrest in a tweet that read: ‘Marriages are challenging but getting through it is the blessing! I AM not a violent man, nor am I on drugs, but drinking alcohol makes my words unholy sometimes. My wife and I are working on our marriage.’

He also linked to a since-deleted Instagram video in which he tried to clear his name.

“I know there’s some stuff out here in the media again, arrested for domestic violence, but let me tell you what really happened,” he began.

Columbus continued: ‘I asked my wife to leave the house because of my frustration and I grabbed her phone which I shouldn’t have [done] and I scratched her hand.’

“Post-OJ, the police came here, detectives were here, it was a completely ridiculous thing,” he whined.

Ultimately, he claimed, authorities ‘had to make a decision’ about whether to arrest him or Abramyan.

“Based on that scratch, I went to jail,” the actor said in the video, reshared by The shadow room. ‘I’m sorry for anyone I let down. I grind, I work hard, but sorry.’

It is unclear if the minor who witnessed the fight was their son or one of his children from previous marriages to first wife Brandi Short and second wife, Tanee McCall.

In 2018, Short was sentenced to serve a year in prison on domestic violence charges after beating Abramyan, whom he married in 2016.

He ended up serving only 34 days of his 365 prison sentence.

At the time, he was already on probation for knocking out a man in a bar fight.

Four years before the verdict, Short was accused of domestic violence by his then-wife Tanee McCall, after putting a knife to her throat.

The charges were later dismissed, but Tanee filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences, and she claimed custody of their daughter Ayala.

Because of his troubled past, Short was forced to leave ABC’s political thriller Scandal in 2014.

The announcement of his exit from the series followed his spouse’s battery charge, charging him with a felony charge of seriously injuring a man during an altercation at a West Hollywood restaurant.

Short has also publicly suffered from substance abuse, which is another reason the star was forced to leave the hit show.

Prior to his 2018 prison sentence, the Stomp the Yard actor served a week in jail in 2016 after failing a drug test and violating his previous probation.