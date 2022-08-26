Scams could be stopped if Australia’s banks made one simple ‘confirmation of payee’ change

Australian banks could cut back on scammers who steal thousands from hard-working Australians with just one simple step, a consumer law expert revealed.

Mitch Wilson and Penny Davies are the latest victims of a cunning fraud that has left their savings and their dream home on the Gold Coast.

The couple received an email from their broker requesting a final payment of $39,000 with bank details to transfer the money.

But the email was fake – and the bank account was set up by fraudsters who immediately put the money in untraceable cryptocurrency.

Now the Consumer Action Law Center has told the Daily Mail Australia that scams like the one that hit the couple could be avoided if banks simply checked the names of the accounts into which money was deposited.

Currently, fraudsters can give their victims bank details with an account name on it.

Banks then check the BSB and account numbers used in a transfer, but do not verify that the name used matches the one on the account.

Gerard Brody, of the Consumer Action Law Centre, says the current system puts Australians at risk of being scammed.

“Checking the name is called ‘beneficiary confirmation’,” he told the Daily Mail Australia. ‘At the moment there is no beneficiary confirmation in the BSB and online transfer of account number.

‘The risk lies with you as an individual to get those numbers right and the bank does not check whether the account name you enter goes to the correct accounts.

‘If you look at online platforms, they get a warning about that. But I’m not sure how effective that warning is, because it’s not that prominent.

Reforms in the UK and other countries now require banks to provide beneficiary confirmation. Here in Australia there have been calls for banks to do the same, but they haven’t and that poses a huge risk of fraud.’

Mr Brody said Aussies can currently get their money back if they are victims of fraud, such as stealing and using their card or account details without their knowledge.

However, he says that if you approve of the fraud, as Mr Wilson and Mrs Davies were misled, it could be a lot harder to get reimbursed by your bank.

“It can be very easy to get scammed, unfortunately, and they can be very sophisticated, including this kind of impersonation scam,” he said.

“They can often panic people and we know that when people are stressed, they don’t think clearly.

“It does not seem fair that individuals should bear the full losses associated with scams and so we are pushing for stronger measures to prevent fraudulent banking transactions from being processed.

“In the UK they have been progressive in this regard. There is a voluntary code for the banking industry that says they will reimburse impeccable victims of scam losses even if it is an authorized scam.

The UK Parliament has just passed legislation to mandate that code. That’s really the main motivation. If we make banks more accountable for covering victims of fraud, then there is a greater incentive for them to ensure that the payment system is secure.

“They will put in place systems and other measures that can reduce the risk of scam losses.”

Mr. Wilson and Ms. Davies only found out they had been scammed when the broker contacted them a few days after the money was transferred to say they hadn’t received it yet.

Police believe the criminals hacked into the brokers’ email, secretly took control of the account and then pounced when they saw an opportunity to scam the unwary couple.

The hackers send an apparently genuine email that appears to be from the authentic company – but with the fake bank account details.

The scam is so sophisticated that it can leave both parties baffled and fighting over how the scam happened.

‘It plays in my head all the time,’ said Mrs Davies 9News.

Mr Wilson added: ‘We went back and forth, we exchanged screenshots and emails from their side and our side, and what was clear was that the money wasn’t going where it needed to go, which was their account.

“It ended up on a fraudster’s account and then offshore to a crypto account.”

The couple are now locked in a legal battle with the real estate agent in an attempt to get at least some of their money back after missing out on the dream home they were buying.

But trade attorney Shane Grant warned, “Unfortunately, most of these take place in commercial transactions involving two innocent parties.”

Police are warning anyone transferring cash to follow email instructions with a phone call to verify bank account information is correct before sending money.

Ian Wells of the Queensland Police Service Cyber ​​Crime Group added: ‘These people with these skills, they are very cunning, they are very calculated.’