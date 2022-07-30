Scammers are using fake photos to try and get NSW flood grants

Scammers are using fake photos to gain access to thousands of dollars in emergency funds in NSW, it has been revealed.

NSW authorities say they have blocked thousands of applications totaling more than $38 million dollars so far, describing the extent of the fraud as “next level.”

A scammer sent in a computer-generated image of a flooded office with a floating rubber duck, while another scammer sent in a photo that was actually a flooded room at a US Air Force base.

Another plaintiff used the same photo in 30 applications, while a fraudster demanded thousands of dollars in lodging costs from a hotel, including costs for the wine bar, before authorities discovered the room number did not exist.

Service NSW said it has faced more than 3,600 fraudulent applications, leaving real claimants waiting to get their money.

Police will now investigate the false claims with warnings that those who provide false or misleading information may be required to repay the subsidies or face prosecution. The maximum penalty for fraud is 10 years in prison.

The fraudulent claims were made as part of the 2022 flood program.

By July 19, 3,600 cases of suspected fraud in the February-March 2022 flood subsidy programs had been blocked.

The $50,000 Small Business Grant scheme attracted 668 applications, 47 of which were identified as potentially fraudulent.

The $10,000 Northern Rivers Small Business Grant attracted 1,498 applications totaling $15 million, of which 787 claims totaling $7.9 million were approved.

A total of 341 applications for the Northern Rivers Grants scheme, together worth $3.4 million, were rejected, mainly due to fraudulent or insufficient evidence.

About 74 percent of those had photos or other evidence that was missing or from online channels or copied in other applications.

There was also evidence that some applicants were changing addresses to reflect flood-affected LGAs in an effort to take advantage of the grant programs.

The fraudster who filed the fake hotel bill alleged that a family of six had stayed there, totaling more than $15,000.

Authorities discovered that the room number ‘417’ submitted did not exist.

Customer Service Minister Victor Dominello said Service NSW had prevented payment of 98 percent of suspected fraudulent applications.

“This is wretched fraud that is delaying getting these grants to those who really need them,” Mr Dominello said. the Daily Telegraph.

“It is nothing less than a form of digital looting, where criminals want to take advantage of real hardship and heartbreak.

“Make no mistake, digital crime leaves a digital footprint and they will be brought to justice.”

Laura Christie, acting chief executive of Service NSW, added that fraudulent applications were taking up valuable time from evaluators trying to help real victims.

She also warned that those submitting applications may be subject to scrutiny in the future.

“Service NSW has multiple checks and balances to ensure grant applications are properly assessed, including comparing data that will flag suspicious claims for investigation,” she said.

‘Clients submitting grant applications may be subject to future audits and must retain all supporting documents related to their application for two years.

“Customers who are found to have submitted ineligible applications will be required to refund the money.”