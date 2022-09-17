Scam alert: Text message scam posing as road toll operator Linkt

<!–

Accountant Diana Nikitenko (pictured), a mother of three from Bondi in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, is normally vigilant when it comes to checking for potential scams

A mother who fell victim to an everyday scam that cost her thousands hopes to prevent others from suffering the same fate.

Bookkeeper Diana Nikitenko, a mother of three from Bondi in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, is normally vigilant when it comes to checking for potential scams.

However, on Wednesday, Ms. Nikitenko received a text claiming she was toll company Linkt, ultimately leaving her with $3,000 out of pocket.

The scam text claimed that she had a failed payment for a toll charge and that she had to make the payment.

“If it had been another company I wouldn’t have been a victim, but I only used Linkt 10 days earlier to update my data so I thought there might be something wrong with my account,” Ms Nikitenko said.

An example of the SMS scam masquerading as a toll operator

Additional examples of SMS scams that the public should watch out for

“I googled this number before making the payment and there was no scam alert, so it made sense to me.”

When clicking the link, everything seemed legit and no flags were raised.

But the next day, her account revealed that $3,000 had gone missing in mysterious items purchased from Sephora.

“Even when I called the bank and said I didn’t make the transaction with Sephora, I didn’t link the two… It was very smart. The perfect scam,” said Ms Nikitenko 7NEWS.com.au.

Ms Nikitenko (pictured) told 7News.com.au: ‘I admit I made a stupid mistake, but at least I can inform other people’

After contacting her bank, NAB, they disputed the transactions on her behalf.

Ms Nikitenko added: “I admit I made a stupid mistake, but at least I can inform other people.”

On Linkt’s website, their message to users reads: “We will never email or text you asking you to reply with your financial information such as your credit or debit card details or your login details including your password.”

An ACCC spokesperson said more than $120,000 was lost as a result of this scam.

They said that Scamwatch had received a significant increase in victim reports.

The ACCC’s advice in dealing with these scams included: “If you’re in doubt about whether you have unpaid tolls, navigate independently to the home page of the company from which the text message came and look for unpaid toll notifications for you.” licence plate. .’

Scamwatch shared a public warning about the scam in July.

Beware of text messages masquerading as the Linkt toll service asking you to ‘verify your details’. These are phishing #scam designed to steal your credit card information. If you are concerned about your Linkt account, please log in as usual, do not click on these links. pic.twitter.com/ayphEqyvg5 — Scamwatch_gov_au (@Scamwatch_gov) July 26, 2022