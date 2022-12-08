Thursday, December 8, 2022
Australia

SBS star John Safran debuts new look on The Project after overcoming nicotine addiction

SBS star John Safran, 50, (pictured) had fans a double take when he debuted a new look on Thursday's episode of The Project

John Safran, SBS’s star, unveils a raucous new look for The Project. He admitted that his nicotine addiction caused him a mini heart attack.

John Safran got fans to do double takes on Thursday as he unveiled a new look for The Project.

The 50-year-old political comedian was invited to talk about his new book Puff Piece (which examines the dangers and benefits of smoking).

With shaggy graying hair and sideburns, the star was almost unrecognizable.

His appearance was far from the sleek look he wore while hosting the SBS programs Music Jamboree or John Safran Vs God.

He still maintained the same cheeky smile he is famous for.

John explained to the hosts that he began smoking while researching for his book, so he could firsthand experience the difficulties nicotine addicts face.

“I kept smoking and it had some nasty effects. I ended up having to see a cardiologist,” he said.

John admitted that he had become a serious health risk by vaping and smoking cigarettes over the past year.

He had a series “mini-heart attacks”, which lasted several months while he was writing Puff Part.

After John was unable to walk for long distances and felt helpless. He went to see a doctor, who referred John to a cardiologist who confirmed that he had heart disease.

“For months I have had small heart attacks, brush them off and go on with the day,” he wrote in a recent blog post.

‘[The doctor] He said that he often books an xray to determine if an angiogram (surgeonal procedure) is necessary. In this instance, he suggested skipping the x-ray. He Booked me for the operation.

John became famous in the 2000s after his ABC TV series Race Around the World. World.

The satirist turned his attention towards writing in 2017 and published a novel called Depends what You Mean by Extremist.

