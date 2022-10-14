Say it with flowers: Royal parks share poignant video showing floral tributes to the Queen

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

The Royal Family today shared a poignant video showing floral tributes to the Queen left by members of the public on the ground in Green Park.

After the Queen’s death was confirmed on Sept. 8, thousands of mourners left floral arrangements at locations in the capital, including outside Buckingham Palace and along the Mall.

Share the post on their Instagram account, the short video simply shows the sea of ​​flowers left behind for the late Queen, who died in September at the age of 96.

The video was originally created by the Royal Parks and reposted by The Firm’s official Instagram page.

The accompanying post reads: ‘After Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away, we established special gardens in The Green Park and Hyde Park where people could gather and leave floral tributes to the Queen.’

The Royal Family today shared a poignant video of floral tributes to the Queen laid out along the ground

An outpouring of love: floral tributes to the late Queen (pictured) scattered across London’s Green Park and Hyde Park

It continued: ‘In the weeks that followed, hundreds of thousands of people visited the gardens and created a poignant carpet of flowers.

“To pay a final tribute, the flowers were removed from the parks after the funeral, with the help of a couple of Shire horses, Heath and Nobby.

‘The packages were carefully removed from the bouquets before being transported by horse and carriage to Kensington Gardens, where they were responsibly composted.’

They added: ‘The compost will be used to enrich the soil of London’s Royal Parks, including the iconic displays outside Buckingham Palace, bringing new life to the Royal Parks for the coming year.’

The Royal Park post explaining what happened to the many floral tributes left in London when the Queen died

After the Queen’s death, thousands of people came to pay their respects to her body in state in Westminster Hall.

The line to see her body – at one point – lasted 24 hours and those in it had to endure the bitter nighttime temperatures.

Many thousands of people also left flowers behind, which were then composted.

This compost is then used in the Royal Parks, including in the garden outside Buckingham Palace.

Royal gardeners had the mammoth task of removing the plastic wrap from the laid flowers and were forced to urge members of the public not to leave Paddington Bear toys and marmalade sandwiches as tribute.

Paddingtons and marmalade sandwiches were left with the flowers after the Queen’s cartoon with Michael Bond’s beloved cartoon bear in June.

Once the plastic and elastic bands had been removed, the floral tributes to the Queen were transported by shire horse to the Kensington Gardens garden where they will be composted and used in the Royal Parks.

Earlier this week, Buckingham Palace announced that the king’s coronation will take place on Saturday, May 6. The palace confirmed that the Queen Consort will be crowned next to him by the Archbishop of Canterbury at Westminster Abbey.

King Charles would like a more modest affair than is tradition as the event is reduced to less than an hour, the guest list is shortened by three quarters and a less formal dress code.

“The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look to the future while rooted in long traditions and pageantry,” the palace confirmed when it revealed the date.

Palace insiders said that while the coronation will feature the same core elements of the traditional ceremony that has had a similar structure for more than 1,000 years, it would recognize the “spirit of our time.”