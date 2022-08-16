Saw horror franchise will deliver 10th film around Halloween 2023

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A tenth installment in the Saw franchise will hit theaters next fall.

Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures have revealed that the film will be released on October 27, 2023, with Kevin Greutert directing, the horror site Damn disgusting reported on Monday.

Twisted Pictures’ Mark Burg and Oren Koules said in a statement: “We’ve listened to what fans have been asking and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw fans and horror fans alike will love.

The latest: A tenth installment in the Saw franchise will hit theaters next fall. The film series has continued since the 2010 release of Saw 3D: The Final Chapter

“And part of that is handing the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which remains one of the fan favorites throughout the series. More details will be announced shortly.’

Greutert was also the editor of the first 2004 film and the next four in the series; and directed 2010’s Saw 3D: The Final Chapter and horror films such as 2014’s Jessabelle and 2017’s Jackals.

The first film in the series debuted in theaters in October 2004, with James Wan directing and Leigh Whannell writing and acting.

The horror series revolves around the evil character Jigsaw, who tortures his victims with gruesome and complicated scenarios.

Actor Cary Elwes appeared in the first film in the series, Saw. from 2004

Chris Rock starred in the horror film Spiral last year, the ninth in the series

The popular series has previously released nine films under its umbrella, including last year’s horror film Spiral, starring Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson. The film earned $40 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film opened a year after its scheduled May 2020 debut due to pandemic-related delays.

The final film in the series was supposed to be Saw: The Final Chapter in 2010, but the franchise proved commercially viable with the release of Jigsaw in 2017, as it grossed over $102 million worldwide on a $10 million budget.

The franchise’s biggest hit remains 2005’s Saw II, which earned over $147 million in worldwide box office totals.