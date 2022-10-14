Save up to $50 on a Paramount Plus plan with a free Fire Stick

We may still be recovering from the Prime Day hangover, but don’t worry, we’ve got some rest, fresh pots of coffee and more deals. For example, you can half an annual subscription to Paramount Plus along with a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite streaming dongle. This deal makes the Essential 12-month ad-supported plan just $24.99 (normally $49.99) and the Premium largely ad-free plan $49.99 (normally $99.99). Plus, you get that Fire TV Stick Lite, which can stream up to 1080p, which is a value of $29.99.

This promo is based on the UEFA Champions League, which is currently in the midst of the group stage, and a one-year subscription would cover you way beyond the scheduled June 10 final in 2023. But if you’re not a football fan, you can also access a variety of exclusive streaming shows like Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Haloand the good fight. There are also more live sports to stream, such as NFL games on CBS, and if you opt for the Premium plan, you even get your local CBS station. This offer will run until November 3rd, so you have time to think about it, although the availability of free Fire Sticks is “while supplies last”.

$ 24.99 Paramount Plus offers a half-off promo for new and returning subscribers who sign up for an annual subscription and includes a free Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite. This offer ends on November 3rd and you can cancel at any time to prevent the subscription from automatically renewing after the 12 months have expired.

Another fresh new deal before we get some Prime Day holdouts is Best Buy’s one-day sale on a value-for-money Hisense TV. You can de 65-inch Hisense U6H Quantum ULED 4K TV for only $499.99. This $300 discount offers some real value, as the U6H offers HDR, Dolby Atmos support and the convenience of a Google TV connected interface for your favorite streaming apps. The big caveat here is that the panel is only 60Hz, although that might be fine if you don’t play a lot of games. If you’re a movie buff, you might get a kick out of the U6H’s “Filmmaker Mode”. It’s a one-button setting to turn off all overly aggressive post-processing, like smoothing motion, to make movies look the way they were meant to be seen.

$ 499.99 The latest Hisense 4K TVs are said to offer excellent value for money for picture quality and Google Play, giving you access to a wide selection of streaming apps. They also support Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10 Plus.

Now, if you’ve got some FOMO on Prime Day sales that you missed this week, we’ve got a few that are still very much alive. First the Vizio Elevate soundbar is still on sale for the Prime Early Access retail price of $664.05 (exclusive to Prime members). That roughly $336 discount is the lowest price ever for this high-end sound setup, which features unique rotating speakers to create a more directional sound. If you don’t have Prime, you can also get it at Best buy at $699.99.

This setup with a 48-inch soundbar, two satellite speakers and an eight-inch wireless subwoofer may not be the cheapest setup compared to your run-of-the-mill soundbar, but it’s a truer surround sound than simpler Dolby Atmos setups. Plus, this sale makes it much more attractive than the $1,000 price it was first launched at.

$ 664.05 Vizio’s Elevate is a high-end soundbar with unique rotating side speakers that pivot upwards when playing surround sound audio.

Govee is colorful and fun DreamView G1 Pro monitor lamp retails for just $89.99 at Amazon when you click the coupon on the page for a 50 percent discount. This is another low price we first saw during Prime Day and will stay with us for now. The G1 Pro uses a camera mounted to the top of your monitor to mimic the colors on the screen with its flexible LED strip on the back and flanking light towers. This spreads colorful light all over your wall and desk, creating a pretty immersive setup. Honestly, I like how this lighting accessory takes the “let’s RGB all the things” aesthetic and puts it to work expanding the feel of the game you’re playing. The crimson glow of Elden Ring’s Caelid is even more hauntingly beautiful when bathed in matching red light.

Installing for one of these may seem daunting, but I can tell you from personal experience that it’s pretty easy. In addition, Govee recently revised their adhesive monitor mounts for a tighter fit of the LED strip. Read our review.

$ 89.99 This camera-powered dynamic LED kit matches the colors displayed on your screen while gaming and offers four preset game-match modes that can deliver different effects.

The Beats Fit Pro remains one of our favorite wireless earbuds, especially if you’re the type to go for a run or do rigorous fitness activities — and they’re still on sale for their Prime Day price of $159.95 ($40 off). ) Bee Amazon and walmart or $159.99 at Best Buy. What makes these Beats so good is that they have AirPods Pro rival sound quality, the conveniences of Apple’s quick pairing with iPhones, and they fit right in for the optimal feel. They also have good noise cancellation and come in a few fun colors. The only major downside to them is that their sturdy case doesn’t support wireless charging, although at least it’s USB-C.

Even if you dig nude accessories, Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian Editions are on sale for $179.95 ($20 off) at Amazon. That may not be such a nice deal, but unfortunately you have to pay the celebrity tax if you want your earbuds to match your skin tone.

$ 159.95 Our favorite fitness earbuds, the Beats Fit Pro, have soft, flexible fins that ensure they stay anchored in your ears during vigorous workouts. Their excellent sound has plenty of bass to keep you motivated on a long run.

$ 179.95 The celebrity version of the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are available in neutral colors (moon, dune and earth) to match or contrast with skin tones.

It’s Friday, folks. Here are a few more offers for good measure.