Save on Stila Cosmetics’ bestselling products used on models at NYFW including gloss and powder

If your makeup bag could use a refresh as we swap out the bright hues of summer for warmer shades of fall, now’s the time to score some huge beauty deals.

Stila Cosmetics, used on some of the world’s most famous and flawless faces and currently backstage at New York Fashion Week, has moved several of their best-selling products to the Steals section from their website where they are now reduced to half.

The One Step Correct Brightening Finishing Powder which is used to set the face and control color and shine is currently reduced by over $10 to $25.20.

This one product works in several convenient ways; it corrects color, controls shine, blurs the appearance of pores and sets makeup. Manufactured with skin-friendly ingredients such as vitamin E and ceramides, it also protects and nourishes your skin while keeping it looking flawless. Store

According to beauty fans who have tried and reviewed it, the finishing powder works ‘like magic’ to hide imperfections such as dark spots or bags under the eyes to keep skin looking flawless.

Stila Cosmetics have always been known for their professional, cruelty-free makeup at consumer prices and their current sojourn at NYFW shows how you can stay on top of the season’s new makeup trends without spending a fortune.

Their Instagram account showcases the looks they’ve created backstage on models and lists the products used for it, with the ArtiStix graphic eyeliner a consistent and affordable favorite at just $22.

Here’s a closer look at one of the highlights of the New York Fashion Week show and details of the actual items used to make it.

PatBO SS23 Runway Collection

The PatBO look consisted of a flawless base and glamorous eyes, all created with Stila Cosmetics which can be purchased online

Stay All Day® ArtiStix Graphic Liner is a multi-look, multi-dimensional, multi-play little wonder. With its high-intensity color payoff, sparkle and skip-the-line precision, Stila’s liner allows you to experiment, play and create a variety of bold, bold looks that last all day and night. Store

With six modern mattes and six mega metallics in a range of rose golds, cool hues and golden bronzes that flatter all skin tones, this is the only color palette you need to design eyes that truly dazzle. Store

For the biggest, boldest, blackest black lashes ever, this infuses the lashes with color. A uniquely dense, flexible, multi-length brush fiber that dispenses product to hug, capture and coat every lash The mascara itself has film formers to lock in moisture, while eyelash conditioning polymers provide a glossy finish. Store

This double-ended eyebrow pencil shapes, defines and shapes the eyebrows. It’s perfect for drawing individual hairs to give brows a fuller look, giving you the microblading look for less. Store

Finish every look with an extra glow. This gossamer hybrid cream/powder base creates a hyper-glossy, shimmering effect that barely feels to the touch. You have an extra sparkle and everyone will wonder how you did it. Store

Your lips will thank you for this creamy, liquid lip color that delivers long-lasting colorful power. The color is barely there, but your lips look soft and luscious without looking like you tried too hard. Store