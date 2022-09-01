WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Save an insane $400 on Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pros right now

Tech
By Jacky

14 inch MacBook Pro 2021

The MacBook Air may be Apple’s cool new laptop, but if you want the most power, the MacBook Pro is a much better machine. And today it’s cheaper than we’ve ever seen: Amazon is selling the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro for an incredible savings of $400, the lowest price we’ve ever seen at $100. And they all ship right away.

This sale is on the 1TB version of the 14-inch MacBook Pro with a full M1 Pro processor and either the 512GB or 1TB configuration of the 16-inch MacBook Pro. Storage aside, the models are identical except for the screen size (14.2-inch vs. 16-2-inch). You get an M1 Pro processor with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, Liquid Retina XDR display, excellent battery life, fast charging and a range of ports including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI and MagSafe.

We’ve heard rumors that a faster M2 Pro model may be on the way, but they won’t be on sale for a while. So head over to Amazon and grab one before the price goes up again.

Be sure to check out all the latest deals on the MacBook Pro right here: the best MacBook Pro deals right now.

You might also like More from author
More Stories

How to watch Apple’s iPhone Event

Jacky

How to control Universal Clipboard

Jacky

New iPhone now expected to be called the…

Jacky
1 of 572

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More