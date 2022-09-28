Save 50% on the Cuisinart knife block set that over 10,000 Amazon shoppers agree is the best

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

A good set of knives can be hard to find. Ask any established chef and they’ll extol the virtues of a really solid, high-quality knife—and possibly rejoice with the story of how many varieties they tested before finding “The One.”

Few companies have as much control over what both established and novice chefs want as Cuisinart. The company’s best seller 15 Piece Knife Block Set is currently available for $79.21, saving 50% off its original list price.

Knives don’t get any stronger and more reliable than the items in this 15-piece set. They are made of high quality stainless steel with a high carbon content and are as high quality as they are stylish. The blades feature full-tang blades for extra strength and durability – and you can feel safe knowing they’ll last. They are housed in a beautiful wooden block that looks great on any kitchen counter. Whether your space is classic or modern, it fits perfectly. The set is also a fantastic gift idea for the holidays! Store

This set includes an 8″ chef’s knife, an 8″ paring knife, a 7″ Santoku knife, a 5.5″ utility knife, a 3.5″ paring knife, a 2.75″ bird beak knife, six 4 .5-inch steak knives, an 8-inch sharpening steel and multi-purpose scissors.

The knives are housed in a beautiful wooden block and are made with high carbon stainless steel blades. That’s the bare minimum for a high-quality knife in the modern world – other materials are just inferior. Carbon offers the promise of a sharp blade, while stainless steel gives them added strength and aesthetic appeal.

The soft white tone set against the warm wood gives the whole structure a sleek and refined look on any countertop. Of course, good looks don’t mean much if the knives themselves are not of the highest quality.

Sleek and stylish: the white handles and wooden block add a fashionable touch to any classic or modern kitchen.

Fortunately, these check every box. If you know your knives, you know how important it is that they also have full-tang blades. Every piece in this set is designed with the blade extended through the length of the handle.

This gives them their inherent resilience and reliability. The blades are also forged for a firmer hold and weight.

With these in your kitchen, you can forget about your knife woes for good – as so many people who gave them a test drive discovered right away.

“You don’t get better for the money,” says one shopper. ‘The master chef’s knife is heavy, balanced and comfortable, just like the Santoku knife and the slicing knife. They come out of the box extremely sharp.’

Frequent chefs with a lot of experience in handling knives swear by it too, with one saying, ‘I cook a lot, so I really wanted to love them, and I do! It’s a nice set, very reasonably priced. I’ve bought a more expensive brand before and didn’t like them as much as this one.’

The complete set: you receive everything you need to maintain a functional kitchen and brighten up your favorites at any time.

With the holidays on the horizon, it’s a great time to think about gifts too. For the avid cook in your life, the person who just moved into a new home, or anyone who could benefit from a luxury-meets-functional addition to the kitchen, this discounted Cuisinart knife block set makes the perfect choice.