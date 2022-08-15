Save 43% on this Apple Watch charger and donate to charity before August 24

If you re-invest in your education, you’ll likely find yourself studying in libraries, coffee shops, or anywhere you can get a reliable internet connection. Unfortunately, these places don’t always offer outlets to keep devices like your Apple Watch on, but this portable charger with a USB-C connector can come in handy in a pinch.

During our Back to Education event, which ends August 24, you can save 43% on this Apple Watch charger. In addition, $0.50 of your purchase will be donated to a school or charity that you can vote for via email after your purchase. These organizations address issues such as food insecurity so you can support children in need while investing in your own educational activities.

With this portable charger from Tech Zebra you can charge your Apple Watch without having to look for a socket. Simply plug it into your MacBook’s USB-C port, attach your watch and you’re good to go – no annoying cables needed! Tech Zebra claims that this charger can charge your watch to 100% in less than 2 hours, which is especially useful for students who are always on the go.

Invest in your education and donate to charity with this portable USB-C Apple Watch charger, on sale for $16.99 at our Back to Education event.

USB-C Portable Apple Watch Charger – $16.99

Power your Apple Watch on the go

Prices subject to change.