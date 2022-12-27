Save 43% on the best-selling Nutribullet blender that makes everything from smoothies to sauces

SHOPPING: Our shopping writers independently select the products featured in this Mail Best article. If you make a purchase using links on this page, DailyMail.com will earn an affiliate commission.

Setting an achievable resolution is a great way to start the new year with a fresh perspective. It’s less about trying to achieve a big, lofty goal and instead about making gradual changes that benefit you in the long run.

That is especially true when it comes to your health. If you commit to eating healthier, the Nutribullet Pro 900 Series Blender you can make it easier. Priced just down to $89.99, this powerful device breaks down even the toughest ingredients like celery and nuts with ease.

Powered by a 900-watt motor, this best-selling Nutribullet blender will make life in the kitchen so much easier. It quickly breaks down even stubborn ingredients and relies on a specialized form of extraction to ensure you get the most nutrients. It’s also stylish and small in footprint, so it won’t take up a lot of counter space. Commerce

With a 900-watt motor, it does it all quickly and efficiently, whether you want to shred the stubborn skin of fruits and vegetables or chop up seeds. It’s capable of making even the most complex smoothies and shakes thanks to that level of functionality.

And you can easily use it to make other kitchen favorites, from salsa and pesto sauce to salad dressing and hummus. There really is no limit to what you can create.

Because you are in full control of each ingredient, you can take a more personalized approach to your health. There’s no better way to optimize what your body needs, and you can be as calculated as you want when choosing ingredients and measurements.

After all, starting every morning with a smoothie or smoothie is not only healthy, but it’s also a great way to increase your daily intake of fruits and vegetables. The included recipe book makes it fun to get started, but it’s just as nice to indulge your inner chef with her favorite recipes.

People couldn’t be more satisfied with their nutribullet blenderwith many testimonials to both its speed and its ability to prepare almost anything with ease.

‘I bought this new model because it has more power at 900 watts and my shakes are made even faster than the old one, proclaims one buyer. ‘In 1 minute! I am very happy with this product.’

The aesthetic appeal is obvious with just one glance at the champagne-hued appliance, and it’s another detail that users love.

Says one, ‘I love it!!! She makes smoothies so quickly and correctly. The ice mixes down to the right with no large chunks of ice left. So easy to clean. I drink straight from the blender glass with a straw. It looks good on the kitchen counter without taking up too much space.’

The Nutribullet Pro 900 Series Blender It has everything you need to get started right away, including a 32-ounce colossal mug with a flip-top lid so you can easily take your concoctions on the go and a 24-ounce tall mug with handle.

The Nutribullet Pro 900 series not only works efficiently, but also adds a touch of style to your kitchen counter thanks to its modern champagne hue.

At this price, it’s a fantastic opportunity to get access to a device that could change the way you eat in the new year.