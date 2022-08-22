Save 25% on the Apto tumeric and witch hazel face mist to calm, soothe and brighten skin

<!–

Turmeric is known as a superfood, but it also has many benefits as a skin care ingredient.

It can brighten, soothe and reduce bacteria on the skin, as well as make it look soft and dewy when included in a spray like the Apto skin care turmeric and witch hazel facial mist.

Even better news is the instant glow-up features are super affordable, with a 125ml bottle for just $4.50 when you use our code APTOMIST25 at checkout — that’s a 25 percent savings off the original $6 price.

Does your skin dry out quickly in the summer? Want your skin to glow without having to spend time on a makeup reset? This spray can give you a glowy, dewy look in seconds and soothe and cool the skin. Turmeric soothes and brightens the skin, Witch Hazel reduces pore size and Aloe Vera soothes and conditions sun-damaged skin. Store

Immediate Calm: Whatever the day brings, you can refresh your skin, cool down and get instant hydration with the Apto skincare turmeric and witch hazel mist

Air conditioning, travel and the pollutants of everyday life can quickly dry out skin throughout the day, but this turmeric based mist can provide instant refreshment. And when the skin is refreshed, it glows.

The witch hazel in the mist naturally shrinks pores and soothes acne-prone and irritated skin, leaving your complexion looking brighter and smoother.

Because there is no overpowering scent, no one needs to know that the secret to your glow-up came from a bottle.

The Apto Skincare facial mist contains witch hazel, which naturally reduces pore size and soothes irritated and acne-prone skin

Once they have tried the Apto Skincare Turmeric and Witch Hazel MistMost shoppers quickly become obsessed and addicted to its healing and moisturizing properties and the average customer rating is an impressive 4.8 out of 5.

“I have one at home, one in my bag and one in the office,” wrote one of the shoppers who gave it a full five stars. ‘It immediately soothes my skin and helps it detoxify from all the impurities of the day. I use it every day.’

Another added, ‘I use it several times a day to get a cooling effect and hydration. Super easy to use, no strong odors and with healing turmeric properties.’

The mist is especially useful on hot, sticky days to cool you down so you don’t sweat your makeup.

Summer sun can dry out skin, but Apto Skincare’s Turmeric and Witch Hazel Mist provides instant hydration so you can look your best after a session in the sun

And some beauty fans like to use it after exercise to detoxify their skin after sweating and leave it with a cooling dewy glow.

Despite only costing $4.50 with the code APTOMIST25, the mist formula is super clean, vegan and also contains aloe vera to relieve sun-stressed skin. But make sure to use the discount code on the Apto Skincare Website quickly as it is only valid for a limited time.