Save 23% on the parent’s favorite Hubble View Pro baby monitor and enjoy more peace of mind

You cannot appreciate your peace of mind when it comes to your baby. With the Hubble View Pro Baby Monitor in your corner, however, you can breathe a sigh of relief knowing that you can always keep an eye on your little one.

This parent favorite is big on the important features — and right now it’s discounted to just $97, a 23% savings off the list price. The monitor is part of the innovative Hubble Connected range, touted as a leader in “connected daycare”, providing just what you need to keep a close eye on baby at all times.

Meet the baby monitor that does more. You can rest assured that you can see your little one perfectly at all times — plus excellent sound quality. The device also acts like a 2-way intercom and comes preloaded with lullabies, soothing sounds and audio books for baby’s listening pleasure. Store

The monitor checks every box – and it starts with a 5-inch screen that provides real-time images of the baby, complete with zoom capabilities so you can easily keep an eye on the entire room. You can also control the camera remotely, making it easy to adjust the vantage point from anywhere in the house.

Use it to zoom, tilt or pan around the room. From every perspective you have a complete picture of your little one. Plus, with infrared night vision, the monitor makes it easy to keep an eye on baby while they sleep.

“The image quality is great and the range is perfect,” enthuses one parent. ‘Can take him outside while gardening etc. and we don’t lose the connection. I love the panning feature!!’

Peace of mind: This baby monitor offers everything you need to make sure your baby’s needs are met when you’re not in the room, from two-way conversations to built-in lullabies.

That’s the kind of priceless benefit people expect from a baby monitor – but this model also offers additional benefits beyond a complete picture and excellent picture clarity.

It’s also equipped with a highly sensitive microphone that picks up every sound baby makes, so you’ll know right away when it’s time to drop everything and check in.

Thanks to the monitor’s intercom system, you can calm the baby even from afar. It acts like a two-way device and works up to 300 meters without the need for a Wi-Fi connection.

If you’re not singing to your child yourself, you can take advantage of one of the system’s preloaded lullabies. There are also various sounds to help baby relax along with audio books for their listening pleasure.

It is important that the Hubble View Pro Baby Monitor also includes a temperature sensor so you can be alerted when the room isn’t just right for your little one’s comfort. Too cool? Not warm enough? You know right away.

Soothing Sounds: A range of soothing audio options are preloaded into the device, including lullabies and audiobooks.

Setup couldn’t be easier, as one shopper shared. “The best thing about the Nursery View Pro is how easy it is to use and set up. Or maybe it’s more accurate to say that it really doesn’t require any set-up. Plug in the camera, turn on the monitor and you’re good to go.’

Upgrading to a “smart” nursery is the best choice if you want to take advantage of more – more bells and whistles, but most importantly, more power to keep a close eye on your baby. For this price, the Hubble View Pro is more than worth the investment.