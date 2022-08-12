Save $200 on the 512GB 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro

While all eyes are on the redesigned M2 MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is still a great laptop with the same chip. And today it also has a great price: Best Buy sells the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro with 512 GB storage for $1,299a savings of $200.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 is identical to the M1 model, except for the faster chip, so it still has the same design with a Touch Bar and larger bezels. The cheaper configuration with 256 GB is also on sale for $150 offbut we recommend the 512GB configuration with faster storage speeds.

It may not be as attractive as the MacBook Air, but the 13-inch MacBook Pro is a great laptop at this price. So dump your FOMO on the new Midnight color and grab one.