Home Save $20 on the perfect personalized holiday gift for your loved ones, from mugs to pillows and more
Categories: US

Save $20 on the perfect personalized holiday gift for your loved ones, from mugs to pillows and more

Make it personal: These holiday gifts sent from the heart are sure to warm THEIR hearts this season — and you can save $20 on your first order of blankets, pillows, mugs, and more

By Tanya Sharma for Dailymail.com

published: 13:37, Dec 1, 2022 | Updated: 13:37, Dec 1, 2022

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

SHOPPING: Products featured in this Mail Best article have been independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

Finding the so-called “perfect” gift can seem impossible at the best of times – even if you consider yourself a savvy shopper. While it’s nice to go all out while the big-ticket item sells out like wildfire, most agree it’s even better to give something straight from the heart.

And this year you will find those special gifts VistaPrint, the company that makes it easy to personalize beautiful gifts for everyone on your list. From the softest fleece blankets to poignant canvas prints, these are items they will cherish forever.

Best of all, you can shop for anyone on your list – and get new customers $20 off $100 with their first order with code FIRST ORDER at checkout. It’s just that simple (not to mention fun personalizing gifts for the people you love the most!). Here are some of the highlights you can shop right now.

You can never go wrong with the gift of cozy during the coldest months of the year. Even better? When it’s a personalized blanket with something really meaningful to the recipient, whether it’s a photo of the whole family, their kids or their pet.

Choose your preferred size and orientation, upload your design and get ready for your loved ones to be completely delighted.

Store

It’s amazing how a special mug can make the experience of sipping that morning coffee or relaxing cup of tea even more enjoyable. Made from high-quality ceramic and safe for use in both the dishwasher and microwave, this mug can be enhanced with a picture of something special for them.

Maybe it’s a picture of the grandkids for grandma and grandpa, or a picture of a beloved pup for the devoted owner whose life revolves around their pet. The options are endless!

Store

Related Post
  1. Judge in Arizona’s biggest county REJECTS GOP bid to keep polls open later as voting machines broke

    The Arizona midterm polls are closed and will not be reopened after a judge rejected…

  2. Billionaire Ron Perelman claims paintings ‘lost their oomph’ and is demanding $410 from his insurer

    Billionaire Ron Perelman claimed that 5 work in his assortment misplaced their luster after a…

  3. Marijuana smokers are MORE likely to develop lung disease than cigarette users, shock study finds

    Marijuana people who smoke are barely extra prone to develop lung illness than cigarette customers,…

Ensure that the most special moments are captured for posterity with this beautiful metal print. Perfect for newlyweds who just moved into their first home together or to commemorate a special event. This glossy accent is made of high-quality aluminum and has bright, true colors.

The result is a bold and eye-catching piece of art that they will love displaying anywhere from the bedroom to the living room.

Store

It’s those personalized details that really make a house a home. With these beautifully designed throw pillows, they can transform any space into a cozier and more welcoming place that will bring a smile to their faces every time.

You have the option to personalize one side or both, and you can apply anything from a sentimental photo to a meaningful quote or a name. The cushion is made of ultra-soft polyester and is easy to clean.

Store

A calendar is a great addition to an office, home or physical workplace. One that is personalized adds an even more special touch to their surroundings.

You can be sure that your recipient will be delighted to look up from their work and catch a glimpse of their children, their pets or a beautiful location they have visited. Little details like these can make all the difference in a work environment and create a sense of calm amidst the chaos.

Store

A stylish wine glass is a great addition to the holiday season, especially when it comes to a chic and modern stemless model like this one.

The dishwasher-safe glasses are easy to personalize with the text of your choice, whether it’s their initial, a couple’s names, an important date or a cute and funny saying that will make them smile every time. Add a bottle of bubbly to make the gift twice as special.

Store

When you think about it, pretty much everyone you know could benefit from a sturdy tote that’s durable enough to carry it all. Made from robust canvas, this one is just the right size to carry all their daily essentials.

Everyone from a busy parent to a teacher who routinely lugs a heavy load every day recognizes the need for a quality bag that won’t fall apart. it every time.

Store

Those who love all things Christmas and who take pride in putting up their tree and adding a special personal touch to it will really appreciate an ornament made just for them.

You can personalize this high-quality accent with anything from a colorful photo to text. Choose from three different shapes to create a memorable ornament with a high-gloss finish that is sure to bring them a lifetime of tree decorating pleasure.

Store

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: daily mailfemailgiftholidaylovedMail Dear USAmugsperfectpersonalizedpillowsSAVE
23 hours ago

Recent Posts

The 12 strikes of Christmas: Walkouts to hit UK every day of the festive period

Britons will face a wave of strikes every day until Christmas in another 'winter of…

11 mins ago

Sir Paul McCartney explains his musical influences, including American soul.

Sir Paul McCartney recalls being sent American soul records and buying singles from a Jamaican…

18 mins ago

Bullying Londoner who told northern girlfriend ‘You shouldn’t f*** with a London man’ is jailed

A Londoner who bullied his girlfriend from the north and told her neighbors 'don't fuck…

24 mins ago

Guy Ritchie with his glamorous wife Jacqui ainsley at the The Red Sea International Film Festival

Guy Ritchie accompanied glamorous wife Jacqui Ainsley at the opening night gala performance of What's…

28 mins ago

Zambia will cut power supply due to low water levels at Lake Kariba

Hydropower contributes more than 75 percent of Zambia's power generation.Zambia will begin rationing electricity supplies…

29 mins ago

Mother might have to tell her children Father Christmas, as she doesn’t have enough money for presents

A mother of four fears she will have to tell her children the truth about…

29 mins ago