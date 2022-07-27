Save 15% on the Sand&Sky new moisturizer for oily and acne prone skin and gently hydrate your skin

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

Looking for the perfect moisturizing cream is not an easy task, especially if you have oily or acne-prone skin.

For starters, it has to be lightweight, oil-free and non-comedogenic and then it would be a bonus if it could tackle the root cause of your excess sebum levels and calm down pimples.

A moisturizer that can work just as hard as your cleanser to clear blemishes and balance your complexion Sand&Sky’s New Oil Control Clearing Moisturizer and we got 15 percent off if you shop with the code MAIL15.

This moisturizer can multitask – it eliminates oily skin, balances and soothes inflammation, while providing essential hydration. It works hard to reduce acne and improve oily skin by calming inflamed pores and balancing the skin’s oil levels. Finally, it strengthens good bacteria to protect the skin from external aggressors and promote clear and healthy skin. Store

Participate in the multiple sale Sand&Sky Oil Control cleaner and the rich, moisturizing face mask, the Sand&Sky Oil Control Moisturizer is a hero product in itself.

One property that elevates it from other moisturizers is that it contains prebiotics to boost good bacteria and protect the skin from external aggressors, revealing the skin free of blemishes.

And the main ingredient of old man weed has antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory and cell regeneration properties.

Fresh and potent: the Sand&Sky Oil Control range contains Australian Botanicals and Old Man Weed to repel bacteria, reduce inflammation and strengthen the skin barrier

Like tea tree oil and witch hazel, Old Man Weed is great for treating oily and acne-prone skin, as it gently but effectively wards off bacteria and reduces inflammation.

It is also infused with Australian botanicals and Aloe Vera, rich in Vitamins C and E, antioxidants that help to heal wounds, acne, cuts, inflamed areas of the skin and soothe existing breakouts.

After just 10 days of using the $33 moisturizer, trials showed pore size was reduced by 60% and sebum production was reduced by 28%, tested across a variety of skin ethnicities.

Lightweight and non-cosmogenic, the Sand&Sky Oil Control moisturizer balances pH levels and delivers essential hydration without weighing down the skin or clogging pores

Even better news is that it gives you a glow while mattifying sebum levels without drying out your face. It is not easy to find a moisturizer that does not tighten the skin, but Sand&Sky has developed a formula that not only brightens but also softens the skin.

Request to use the code MAIL15 for a 15 percent discount on the Sand&Sky website.