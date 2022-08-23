WhatsNew2Day
Save $100 on the speediest 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro

While the redesigned M2 MacBook Air may be the model everyone is talking about, the 13-inch MacBook Pro is an excellent laptop that’s just as fast. And today it’s on sale at a great price: Amazon sells the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro in silver with 512 GB storage for $1,299a savings of $100.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 is identical to the previous model except for the faster chip, so it still has the same classic design with a Touch Bar. It features a more powerful M2 chip than the entry-level MacBook Air, better long-lasting performance, and up to 20 hours of battery life. This model has 512 GB of storage, which we recommend over the slower 256 GB option.

So if you’re looking for a solid laptop that will last all day and handle all your tasks, grab this deal now.

