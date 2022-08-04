Savannah Guthrie details how she accidentally hit HERSELF while playing pickleball

Savannah Guthrie is candid about how she accidentally hit herself with a pickle paddle and had to use an empty bottle of rosé to treat the “amazing bump” that had formed on her forehead.

Today’s host, 50, shared the story on Thursday’s show, as she and her co-stars spoke with physical therapist David Endres about how to prevent common pickleball injuries.

The popular sport combines elements of tennis, badminton, ping pong and squash, and Guthrie admitted she suffered an “embarrassing self-inflicted wound” while playing last May.

“Have you ever seen someone hit their own head with a pickleball racket? Well, now you’ve got it,” she said as a photo of her injury appeared on the screen. ‘That was me.’

Guthrie has a large red bump above her eyebrow in the photo, which was taken shortly after she hit herself on the head.

“Isn’t that terrible?” she asked.

The journalist had no ice on hand, so she had to think outside the box when treating the swelling.

“What I did was just put a nice bottle of Hampton Water Rosé on it and that really brought the swelling down,” she explained when a second photo appeared on the screen.

Guthrie shared the story as she and her co-stars spoke with physical therapist David Endres (far right) about how to prevent pickleball injuries

‘It can happen. You get excited and then you’re like “boom” on your own head,” she explained

Guthrie emphasized that hitting yourself with a racket can easily happen during an intense match.

‘It can happen. You get excited and then you’re like “boom” on your own head,” she explained as she slapped herself.

Guthrie’s co-anchor Hoda Kotb nodded in agreement, but Craig Melvin seemed unconvinced that this is a common injury.

“I’ve never heard of it until now,” he said with a smile.

Guthrie shared exactly what happened to Today Digital, saying she punched herself in the head in the heat of the moment.

“My opponent hit the pickleball right at me and when I tried to hit it back, I hit the racket at my own forehead with such force that I hit myself in the head,” she explained. ‘The bump appeared immediately and’ [was] gigantic. It was an amazing lump!’

She admitted that “the shame hurt more than the injury.”

“Moral of the story: keep rosé handy when you play pickleball,” she said. “Or maybe the moral of the story is don’t play pickle when you’re drinking rosé!”

It’s unclear if Guthrie has played pickleball since then, but she’s had a great summer with her husband, Mike Feldman, and their two children, Vale, seven, and Charlie, five.

On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to share photos of herself outside with her kids, captioning it, “Happiness is…summer nights.”