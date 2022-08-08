Savannah Daisley: Smart Cleanse heiress faces police in designer outfit as ex-lover AVO hits court

Famed weight loss guru and horse breeding heiress Savannah Daisley – who is currently accused of repeatedly having sex with a 14-year-old boy – has appeared in court amid more drama in her personal life.

Ms Daisley, the 48-year-old founder of the multi-million dollar Smart Cleanse brand, visited a police station in northern Sydney on Monday, supported by her famous horse breeder father, Ross Daisley.

Dressed in a fur-lined jacket, black skivvy and skirt, Mrs Daisley grinned as she climbed into a white Range Rover shortly before lawyers for her former partner appeared before the local Hornsby court accused of allegedly assaulting her.

Police prosecutors have dropped charges against the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

However, he was ordered to comply with the terms of a restraining order filed against him for Mrs Daisley.

Under the terms of an apprehended warrant, he is prohibited from attacking, threatening, harassing or damaging her or her family’s property.

Ms Daisley was released on $100,000 bail in the local court at Downing Center in Sydney last month after spending four weeks behind bars charged with four counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child between the ages of 14 and 16.

Each of the allegations allegedly took place over a 24-hour period.

Her partner, who hails from Sydney’s lower north coast, had issued a domestic violence order against Ms Daisley, his then-partner, in 2019.

The warrant was withdrawn and rejected months later in the local Hornsby court.

In 2020, police took an AVO on Daisley’s behalf, accusing the 48-year-old of habitual assault.

He was released on bail in Hornby local court in September of that year, while the case was adjourned for two years.

The case appeared in court Monday morning before prosecutors said the charges would be dropped.

Mrs. Daisley’s family offered $100,000 as bail to release her in a bid to be released from Silverwater Women’s maximum security.

There, she complained that her mental health was declining and that her business is losing “millions of dollars,” a court heard.

Savannah Daisley looked elegant in a pencil skirt and stilettos as she walked out of Hornsby Police Station, got into her father’s car and drove off

Rather than return to her $10 million waterfront mansion on Sydney’s lower north coast, she was ordered to live with her parents under strict bail conditions while she “rebranded” her health company.

Lawyers for the founder of Smart Cleanse, which promotes its 14-day detox programs internationally with celebrity support, told the court that Mrs. Daisley’s mother has ovarian cancer.

Ms Daisley faces a maximum sentence of 12 years if convicted of child sex crimes.

Mrs Daisley’s father is the famous horse breeder Ross Daisley who rode the famous Thoroughbred Choisir at Royal Ascot.

Horse breeder Ross Daisley (pictured with Savannah in 1993) was at his daughter’s court hearing on Monday

Pictured: The view of Sydney Harbor from Daisley’s $10 million home on Sydney’s lower north coast

Ms. Daisley is a successful entrepreneur and founder of Smart Cleanse – a 14-day program of capsules and powers that promise to detoxify clients’ bodies, eliminate stress, shed pounds and ‘anti-aging’.

Ms Daisley’s products are now being sold across Australia after she struck deals with pharmacy giant Priceline in 2018 and supplement giant Mr Vitamin in 2020.

She launched the company in 2014 and quickly attracted a celebrity including: Neighbors star Jodi Gordon, who appeared in a video testimonial for Smart Cleanse in June 2021 — calling the program her “health and beauty secret.”

Ms Daisley was released from prison just over a week ago after her lawyers told the court that further jail time represented a “substantial financial deterrent” to her “million dollar” welfare business.