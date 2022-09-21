Savannah Daisley, Smart Cleanse founder, rebrands while on bail for alleged sex with boy, 14

A famous naturopath and horse breeding heiress accused of having drunken sex with a 14-year-old boy four times in one day, turns her multimillion-dollar detox empire while she’s out on bail.

Savannah Daisley, 45, was released from Silverwater Women’s Correctional Center in early August after being charged with four charges in June last year of aggravated intercourse with a child between the ages of 14 and 16.

Part of the mum-of-two’s bid for bail at the Downing Center Local Court in Sydney was so she could work on ‘rebranding…a new product’ to her Smart Cleanse range while living with her parents at their lavish ranch in the Southern Highlands.

Daisley, who strenuously denies the allegations, deleted most of her social media accounts in the days following her arrest and took a short Instagram break while behind bars, seeking bail and presumably settling with her parents.

However, the alleged child sex offender was back on schedule in early September to let her fans know that her rebranded detox kits would be available from October — alongside a photo of her carrying a garbage bag full of orders.

Daisley’s case was called in Manly’s local court on Wednesday, but the case was adjourned until next month. She was formally exempt from making an appearance.

Savannah Daisley, 45, holds a garbage bag full of orders for her Smart Cleanse kits

Daisley, charged with four counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child, got bail to rebrand her company (Instagram post pictured)

In the Instagram post, uploaded on September 6, she wrote: “I love to step in sometimes and do some order fulfillment to help our logistics team.

‘Connects me with my clients, my mission and why I started Smart Cleanse.’

I especially love helping you transform your health, clear your mind, reset your gut, get rid of bloating, get more energy, sleep better, intercept insulin resistance and obesity, reverse disease and achieve your goals and dreams.’

She said nothing makes her “happier” apart from her two children, family and friends than helping others achieve their wellness dreams, and begged her 40,000 followers to buy her products.

Smart Cleanse is a 14-day program of capsules and powers that, according to the website, promise to detoxify the client’s body, eliminate stress, shed pounds and reverse aging.

Customers itching to lose weight and “detoxify their bodies” have to pay $199.95 for a 14-day starter pack.

Savannah Daisley is pictured visiting Hornsby Police Station before returning to the NSW Southern Highlands to live with her parents

Horse breeder Ross Daisley (pictured with Savannah in 1993) pledged $100,000 for his daughter’s bail

Daisley limited the followers who were allowed to comment on the post, but the select group who could tell the heiress that she “looked good” and that they were considering buying more detox kits.

In July, she was granted access to her children as a condition of bail after she won her release from the Silverwater Women’s Correctional Center before celebrating her son’s eighth birthday.

“I will never live my best life without my kids because they are the best part of my life,” she wrote on social media.

Police arrested Daisley six days after she issued a wiretapping warrant during a telephone conversation between her and the alleged victim.

The appeal was filed during her bail application in a police case, more than a year after officers alleged she had drunk sex with the teen four times in one day.

A court heard in July that the mother of two, who had “regularly blacked out because of the alcohol she had consumed,” said in the appeal to the boy that the alleged acts “should be limited to the depths of the ocean in a chest’.

Savannah Daisley in a photo lights the candles on her son’s eighth birthday cake. “My children are my heart, my everything to infinity and beyond,” she wrote on social media

The influencer’s lawyer, Gabrielle Bashir, said his client risked losing “millions of dollars” from her company while incarcerated.

Ms. Bashir told the court that Ms. Daisley’s mother has ovarian cancer and that her family can offer $100,000 as bail while she oversees her report to the police while she is out on bail.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Kerry-Ann McKinnon claimed that Ms Daisley was “trying to shift blame” during the tapped phone call.

“She suggests it was mutual… and what the possible consequences will be.

“She’s making this kid guilty. Reminds the child of what the agreement was regarding keeping it secret.

“Put it in some sort of story-like, fairytale-like situation… how it will disappear and never come back.”

Smart Cleanse founder Savannah Daisley (pictured) lives with her parents after being released on bail after four weeks behind bars

While in prison, she complained that her mental health was deteriorating and instead of returning to her $10 million waterfront home in Sydney’s lower north coast, she was ordered to stay with her parents under strict bail conditions. live.

Daisley’s sire is the famous horse breeder Ross Daisley, who played the famous thoroughbred Choisir at Royal Ascot.

Her products are now sold across Australia after she struck deals with pharmacy giant Priceline in 2018 and supplement giant Mr Vitamin in 2020.

She launched the company in 2014 and quickly attracted a celebrity including: Neighbors star Jodi Gordon, who appeared in a video testimonial for Smart Cleanse in June 2021 — calling the program her “health and beauty secret.”

Daisley’s case will be listed next month at the Downing Center in Sydney.