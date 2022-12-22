Savannah Daisley denies having sex with a 14-year-old boy twice in a single day

<!–

A Sydney heiress and wellness influencer has denied having sex with a 14-year-old boy twice in one day.

Savannah Daisley appeared before the Sydney Downing Center Local Court on Thursday over allegations that she had unlawful sex with the teenager in May last year.

She wore a black suit and a pink silk shirt with mother-of-pearl buttons when she told the court she would contest the charge of having sex with a child.

Police allege the 45-year-old said she had certain feelings for the 14-year-old and gave him alcohol before allegedly having sex with him.

Afterwards, police allege that Ms. Daisley told the minor to keep quiet about the affair, saying it was a one-off.

The call was legally tapped by police, who claim Ms Daisley admitted to some of the wrongdoing during her conversation with the teenager. The call is relied upon when the case goes to court.

A court was previously told that the successful entrepreneur was reportedly very intoxicated at the time of the offences.

On Thursday, the Director of Public Prosecutions dropped two of the charges against Ms Daisley.

She pleaded not guilty to the two remaining counts of aggravated sexual intercourse with a child.

Magistrate Susan McIntyre told the heiress she would challenge the charges in court.

Ms Daisley has been released on bail on four counts of having sex with a 14-year-old boy and lives with her parents at their estate in the NSW South Highlands

“You are formally committed to stand trial,” she said.

The court was told that a restraining order of force in place to protect the alleged victim would remain in effect until at least June next year.

Ms. Daisley operates a celebrity-endorsed company called Smart Cleanse, which focuses on promoting detoxification and health.

The self-proclaimed naturopath has about 40,000 followers on Instagram thanks to her two-week detox program and has written two books on wellness.

She was released on bail earlier this year after a court was told her business would fail if she were held behind bars on remand.

Mrs. Daisley’s parole was secured by a $100,000 bond from her father, champion horse breeder Ross Daisley.

She is restricted by a warrant from living with her parents in an upscale part of the Southern Highlands.

Ms. Daisley must report to the police twice a week and must submit to drug and alcohol tests to ensure she is not breaching her bail conditions.

She is forbidden to be in the company of children unless supervised and cannot contact the alleged victim or any witnesses.

Ms Daisley will return to court for a trial date on January 23 next year.